Britney Spears’ Fans React to Her Words About Being Hurt By Her Children: ‘We Support You’

After Britney Spears‘ children participated in an interview that painted their mother in an unkind light, she shared her heartbreak and received support from fans on social media. Keep reading to find out what her son said, how she responded, and how her fans had her back as usual.

Britney Spears | Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Britney Spears’ children skipped her wedding

After skipping Spears’ wedding to Sam Ashgari, her teenage sons have revealed their reasoning. “At the time, it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” youngest son Jayden said in an interview with The Daily Mail (per PEOPLE). He seemed to speak for himself and his camera-shy brother, Sean Preston.

“I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family,” he added, “and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Following the end of a conservatorship which Spears told a judge was used by her father, Jamie Spears, to control her, she severed ties with her family. She is reportedly no longer speaking with her father, mother, sister, or brother.

While Jayden agreed that his mom “was working for too long,” he defended his grandfather and family on her side. “They are not bad people. They know what we are going through now,” he declared. He added, “They want our future to be what we want it to be.”

Britney Spears’ fans supported her after her children agreed to an emotional interview

Once Spears caught wind of what Jayden had to say in his interview, she took to social media to share her heartbreak. She said she’s tried to be a good person and mother, even while being “held hostage” through conservatorship for 13 years.

“If you can sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind that what memaw and paw paw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother,” she wrote in a poignant note she shared on Instagram.

Fans and friends came to Spears’ defense in her replies. “It’s so sad you have to go through this,” designer Michael Costello wrote. “Keep your head up like you have been.”

“It’ll always be free britney,” the Aquadolls offered. “We support you!!!”

Britney Spears’ children prompted her to record a message to them

Britney reopened her Instagram to respond to Jayden's interview. https://t.co/uX7khS324s — PRIDE Radio ?️‍??️‍⚧️ (@prideradio) September 6, 2022

Spears also recorded another message which she’s since deleted, but Perez Hilton captured. She suggested that all her family, including her sons and ex-husband Kevin Federline, viewed her talent as a cash cow.

Sadly, she said she felt they all hardly saw her as a human, much less a loved one. “You were just like my other family,” she said of Jayden. “You secretly loved looking at me as [if] something was wrong with me.”

As for Jayden’s claim that Jamie Spears isn’t “bad,” she had a little more to say about that. She offered, “Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Turned Down ‘Lots of Money’ For an Interview With Oprah Winfrey