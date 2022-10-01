These Britney Spears Hit Songs Surprisingly Didn’t Chart in the Top 10

Much of the modern discourse around Britney Spears revolves around the controversy with her family and the movement to help her gain autonomy. But she deserves to be remembered for her artistry more than for her victimization. In the early 2000s, she was one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with dozen of hit songs claiming a place on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Singer Britney Spears performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at The Big Apple Circus tent at Lincoln Center on December 2, 2008 in New York City. | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The singer has five No. 1 singles to her name: “…Baby One More Time,” “Womanizer,” “3,” “S&M,” and “Hold It Against Me.” But some of Spears’ most memorable songs didn’t even make the top 10. Here are four Britney Spears hit songs that didn’t make it as far up the charts.

‘Stronger’

“Stronger” was the third single for Spears’ second album, Oops!… I Did It Again. Her stardom was in full bloom by the time “Stronger” was released. Her debut album, …Baby One More Time, was a smashing success and on its way to going 14-times platinum in the U.S. And her sequel effort was similarly dominant on the radio. “Stronger” is a beloved self-empowerment anthem in her catalog. But when you put out nine singles in a two-year span, it’s impossible for all of them to get the maximum amount of shine. “Stronger” peaked at No. 11 on the charts.

‘I’m a Slave 4 U’

Success is always a chemical reaction between talent and luck. And the story of how Spears ended up with “I’m a Slave 4 U” is a clear example of that. If everything had gone to plan, Spears would’ve never recorded the song. Because Jay-Z introduced Pharrell to NSYNC, and Janet Jackson turned down the song, it was eventually presented to Spears.

None of that backstory was apparent in Spears’ rendition of the song. It marked her transition from a teen to a young woman looking to shape her image. But the first single of her third album Britney did not come close to matching the virality of her previous hits. It peaked at 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. (For whatever reason, the song performed much better overseas.)

However, “I’m a Slave 4 U” still made an impression on the American public thanks to Spears’ performance at the 2001 MTV VMAs with a python on her shoulders.

‘If U Seek Amy’

Spears continued to put out music even as her public behavior became increasingly erratic and misunderstood by the media. “If U Seek Amy”, the defiant third single off her album Circus, sought to make connections to her musical legacy. It was the first song she made with producer Max Martin in seven years. And the music video includes references to previous music videos and a not-so-subtle shot at Megyn Kelly, who called her out for its suggestive lyrics on Fox News months earlier.

It only peaked at No. 19 on the charts. But “If U Seek Amy” showed that Spears still had the ability to craft a hit despite her personal life.

‘Work B****!’

Spears’ highest-rated single of the past decade peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard charts. The song, “Work B****,” was the lead single for her eighth album, Britney Jean. The song leans on pop trends, with Spears preaching the merits of hard work to an EDM beat. The relative success of the song showed that she still had plenty of fans eager to support her.

These days, Spears declares she’s done making music. Though she released “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John, the former pop princess is focused on getting her life back now that her conservatorship is over. Hopefully, that will eventually lead to more hit Britney Spears songs in the future.

