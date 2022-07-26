Britney Spears is Returning to Music With a New Elton John Duet of ‘Tiny Dancer’

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for new music from Britney Spears following the end of her conservatorship in late 2021. Now, it appears the “…Baby One More Time” singer is teaming up with none other than Sir Elton John for her return to the music world on a new version of John’s classic song “Tiny Dancer.”

Elton John first recorded “Tiny Dancer” for his 1971 album Madman Across the Water. He later released “Tiny Dancer” as a single the following year.

The song has remained one of John’s most beloved tracks. It’s been certified three-times platinum in the US and peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The next single John would release would be “Rocket Man,” which has since been certified three-times platinum.

Britney Spears and Elton John are releasing a new version of the song

According to Page Six, John is gearing up to breathe new life into his song, 50 years after its original release. He’s reportedly recorded a new version of the song with none other than Britney Spears.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” a source told Page Six. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.”

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,” they added. Watt has produced albums for artists including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, and Ozzy Osbourne, and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source said. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

“Britney is officially back,” they concluded. “She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

Britney Spears has been enjoying her freedom

For nearly 14 years, Spears was under a conservatorship managed by her father, where nearly all of her personal and financial decisions were made for her. The conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy and public legal battle.

Since the end of the conservatorship, Spears has been speaking openly about her experience during those years and sharing how she feels about her family and those she worked with.

In July 2022, she shared a video on her Instagram of her singing a new, sultrier rendition of her classic hit, “…Baby One More Time.” She wrote in the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.” She revealed that she even wanted to record an updated version of the track but wasn’t allowed to.

