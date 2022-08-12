Britney Spears’ Memoir is Complete But Won’t Be Coming Out Anytime Soon

Britney Spears‘ is gearing up to tell her story for the first time in a new memoir about her life. But fans who are ready to dive in to the page-turner won’t be able to any time soon due to factors outside of the “Toxic” singer’s control.

US singer Britney Spears performs in Rotterdam, 2004, for ‘The Onyx Hotel Tour’ | AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears wrote a tell-all memoir

Britney Spears’ high-profile conservatorship came to an end in late 2021. In the time since then, Spears has been using her voice to speak freely about everyone who wronged her, including members of her family.

In early 2022, Page Six reported that Spears had secured a book deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster for $15 million, which would rival the payday that former President Bill Clinton got.

The book won’t be coming out soon due to a paper shortage

According to TMZ, sources close to Spears confirmed that the memoir is already done and that she’s aiming to release it in January 2023. But one hurdle might throw a wrench in that timeline: a paper shortage as a result of ongoing global supply chain issues.

In March 2022, Publishers Weekly outlined the issues facing the paper production industry. More poeple started ordering books during the pandemic, which led to a decreased paper supply around the world. In addition to the increased demand, many paper plants faced walkouts by their manufacturing employees. The paper industry has also been saddled with inflation costs, the closure of many printing presses across North America (or the conversion of the mills into factories for other, more lucrative products), and political instability overseas.

According to TMZ, it remains unclear when the paper shortage will be solved.

Jamie Lynn Spears has a memoir out too

Britney won’t be the only member of the Spears family with a memoir. In 2008, after her conservatorship was first begun by her father, her mother, Lynne Spears, released a memoir chronicling her experiences through Britney’s public breakdown titled Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World.

Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears also became an author. She released her book Things I Should Have Said in 2022. The book details Jamie Lynn’s life as she grew up with a famous sister and eventually became a star herself.

For her part, Britney was upset that Jamie Lynn had fabricated her book for sales. “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… So please please stop with these crazy lies for these Hollywood books,” Britney wrote on Twitter. “NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

