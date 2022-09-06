Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden’s Interview, Says She Was ‘Never Good Enough’ In Their Eyes

In response to her youngest son, Jayden, and comments he made in an exposing interview, Britney Spears revealed she feels she could never have been adequate in her children’s eyes.

Read on for what Jayden said about the “pressure” of being the pop star’s son. Plus, her relatable words about trying in vain to be “good enough” and what she hopes her sons someday understand about her history with her family and her post-conservatorship social media presence.

Britney Spears’ sons claimed they experienced ’emotional trauma,’ implied it’s their mother’s fault

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jayden Federline, Spears’ youngest son, spoke about the “emotional trauma” he and his introverted brother, Sean Preston, have experienced. He talked about his feelings toward most of the people in his mother’s family. And he indicated she was the one whose behavior they had taken issue with.

Though Jayden, now 15, clarified there’s “no hate” for his mom, he also said repairing their relationship would take work. “I 100 [percent] think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he offered.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love,” Jayden also claimed. “And I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

He added, “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that [home] is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.”

Furthermore, Jayden said he misses their grandfather, Jamie Spears, and worries about him. But, as the Daily Mail noted, Spears’ sons are not separated from her father because she cut ties with him. Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, obtained a domestic violence restraining order on their behalf in 2019, barring Jamie from coming near his grandsons.

Britney Spears said nothing she did was ever ‘good enough’ for her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden

#BritneySpears has a lot to get off her chest! pic.twitter.com/QhEaCb6eeb — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 5, 2022

Spears posted and deleted a response to Jayden’s claims on her Instagram, but not before it was widely circulated. Perez Hilton captured the audio and transcribed it before she took it down.

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing,” Spears shared. “Maybe ’cause I never have.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong, and I know I’m not perfect,” she said before adding Jayden sounded like her father. Notably, she claimed in court that Jamie was verbally abusive, among other serious allegations regarding the conservatorship.

Spears summarized the heartbreaking message she received from Jayden, which sounded to her like Jamie: “This can be fixed. I will see her when she’s better.”

She shared, “If I didn’t shower you guys with gifts, and have amazing food ready, and play a motherf***ing saint, it was still never good enough.”

Despite all her love for him, Spears took issue with Jayden’s prayers that she would “get better,” as he said. “Pray for what?” she wondered before guessing, “I keep working so I can pay off Mom’s legal fees and her house?”

“Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” Spears questioned.

Britney Spears said she hopes her sons understand why she revealed herself after being freed from the conservatorship

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy ?❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??☀️?? ???? #FreedBritney



?: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears ?? (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

In his Daily Mail interview, Jayden focused a little on his mom’s Instagram activity and guessed she was seeking attention by sharing nudes after the conservatorship ended.

In an earlier note on Instagram, she wrote, “I hope my kids one day understand [the] reasoning of my play in the water revealing myself as any woman would …”

She said she posted playful content and was sometimes nude because she could be. She was finally free from “being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!”

In the end, Spears said she sends Jayden “all the love in the world … every day for the rest of my life.”

On a related note, Spears also claimed in that post that Kevin Federline hasn’t worked in more than 15 years. His wife is a former competitive volleyball player, per PEOPLE, and he has a total of six children.

