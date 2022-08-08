Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Responded to Kevin Federline’s Claims That Her Kids Prefer ‘Not Seeing’ Her

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline had a whirlwind romance in the mid-2000s, getting married and having two children in a span of two years. Britney has long moved on since then and has co-parented her children with Federline. But according to K-Fed, their children don’t want to spend any more time around their mom.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kevin Federline said he and Britney Spears’ kids don’t want to see her

In an August 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, Federline said that he and Spears’ children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, have been spending their time with him and away from their mother.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” he said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari in June 2022. For most of her sons’ lives, she was under a restrictive conservatorship that prevented her from doing many normal things that others do.

“[The boys] were happy for her, but they decided that, as they’re not seeing her right now, they made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Federline said. He added that the boys made the decision following months of her posting semi-nude photos on Instagram following the dissolution of her conservatorship.

Britney responded to Kevin’s claims about their kids

Spears, meanwhile, shared her thoughts about the situation on her Instagram Stories.

“Only one word: Hurtful,” she said honestly.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she said. “It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram.”

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well,” she continued. ” I’m only human and I’ve done my best.”

Sam Asghari responded too

Spears’ new husband, Sam Asghari, shared his support for Spears on his own Instagram Stories.

“There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” he said. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

“Kevin’s gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” he continued. “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife.” He also noted that Federline’s support of Britney’s father Jamie Spears (her conservator for most of the conservatorship) was “revealing” of his character.

“Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13-year prison sentence,” he concluded. “Anyone approving of it is wrong of benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Is Buying a New House After Landing a $15M Book Deal: ‘It’s Time For Change’