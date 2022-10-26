Britney Spears Seems to Call out Selena Gomez for Her ‘Nerve,’ Instagram Chaos Ensues

When Britney Spears took to Instagram to complain about “the nerve of [some] women,” some fans deduced she was probably talking about Selena Gomez.

While referencing stars who “speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram,” Spears pointed out a layer of hypocrisy in that statement when it comes from specific people. And the clues that indicate she was referring to Gomez are a little hard to ignore.

Britney Spears seemingly called out Selena Gomez with Instagram post about the ‘nerve’ of some people

Though the caption has since been edited, Spears shared pictures of herself in a bikini with a few thoughts on Instagram, musing about other people who give “righteous speeches.”

More specifically, she wrote, “Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram?”

“They say, ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get four million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream,” she added (Hollywood Life). That’s precisely where fans and followers deduced that the post seemed to connect to Gomez.

“These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies,” Spears opined. “Who cares if [they] flaunt it??? THEY SHOULD!!!”

Selena Gomez said she didn’t want to ‘see your bodies on Instagram’ before making ‘Ice Cream’ with BLACKPINK

In 2016, Gomez gave a speech at the American Music Awards and said, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram” (EW).

“I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore,” she added.

As fans of Spears and many other bystanders on Instagram know, she does not shy away from showing her body on social media. So, it seems she might have been offended by the message in Gomez’s years-old speech.

Want to know the telltale sign that fans think gives her away? The comment she made about “sucking and licking on homemade ice cream” in big-budget music videos. That brings to mind Gomez’s collaboration with BLACKPINK, “Ice Cream.”

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez, might have had a falling out and now their fans are battling it out

Notably, Gomez was one celebrity in attendance when Spears married Sam Ashgari. However, they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram after the “Toxic” singer shared a different controversial post about how she wished she could have used dancers to make herself look “extremely small,” pointing to Christina Aguilera as an example.

Though Spears edited the maybe-about-Gomez caption so that it’s now just three red rose emojis, the evidence of her remarks is still there. She and Gomez each have millions of fans to support them, and some have taken to Instagram to battle it out.

“LEAVE Selena alone,” one popular comment on the post reads. Another user tried to explain to Spears that she missed the point in Gomez’s message. “She was not [referring] to you, let go! Stop shaming her,” they wrote.

But another user commented in agreement that they’ve seen people being “harshly judgmental” of Spears and her Instagram content while “posting nudes [and] thirst traps all over social media.”

“Make it make sense …,” that fan implored.

Another commenter shared something a little more diplomatic, voting “everyone just does their own thing,” adding they would preferably do that with much less judgment from others.

