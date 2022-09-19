Britney Spears Is Selling the Florida Condo That Jamie Lynn Spears Claimed to Own

Hit singer Britney Spears has been going through many changes since the dissolution of her years-long conservatorship in November 2021. She had her fairytale wedding to her husband, actor Sam Asghari, and has a memoir on the way. Now, the “Toxic” singer is getting rid of a piece of property she’s had for over two decades.

Britney Spears is selling her Florida home

According to Realtor.com, Britney Spears listed her beachfront condo in Destin, Florida for sale for $2 million. The singer purchased the place in 2001 for $920,000.

At the time, Spears was in control of her finances, as she wasn’t placed under her now-infamous conservatorship until 2008. She had many business ventures from brand endorsement deals to even her own restaurant in New York City.

She’s selling her home that Jamie Lynn Spears claimed she owned

Spears’ Florida condo has been mired in controversy throughout her conservatorship. In 2015, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears — who is believed to have had a financial gain in her sister’s conservatorship — wrote about the condo as if she herself owned it.

“We have a condo is [sic] Destin, Florida and it’s the best getaway,” the former Zoey 101 star tweeted at the time. The ambiguous language around the condo’s ownership led to a backlash, as people accused her of benefiting off her sister’s conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn responded on Instagram, clarifying her part in the property. “I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever brought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway. Simple FACTS,” she said. “Y’all need to stop reachin’.’”

The 3,600 square-foot condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and features a panoramic view of the Gulf of Mexico. The property also has a sizable balcony, marble floors, a mirrored wall with a fireplace, and walls of glass that open to show the ocean views. It also has an eat-in kitchen and a dining room with a fireplace.

Britney Spears sold her home in California in 2022

The beachfront condo in Florida is the latest property that Spears is offloading after she regained control of her finances after the end of her conservatorship in late 2021. In early 2022, she shared in an Instagram post that she was selling her home in Thousand Oaks, California to start her new life with her husband.

“This is the view from my room… it’s pretty spectacular!!!!” the caption read. “I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… it’s time for change!!!!”

“I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now!!!! I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room…. but honestly I have 3 living rooms!!!!” she said of the massive home.

In June 2022, after her wedding to Sam Asghari, Spears moved into a sprawling $12 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

