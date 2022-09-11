Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in a lavish ceremony this summer. Many of her celebrity friends were in attendance. But the pop star’s family — including her teen sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline — was notably absent. In a recent interview, Spears’ son Jayden opened up about his mom. He also revealed why he and his brother skipped her wedding.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari soon after her conservatorship ended

Britney Spears’ wedding photo. May she and Sam live a long and happy life together. ? pic.twitter.com/jBsJ2ZU30N — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 10, 2022

For years, Britney Spears fought to end the conservatorship established and controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008 — a year after she divorced Sean Preston and Jayden’s father, Kevin Federline. The pop star regained control over her career, health, and finances in November 2021 when a judge terminated the conservatorship for good.

Britney shared her joy and excitement with fans on social media. “I’m celebrating my freedom,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!”

In June 2022, Spears married Asghari — a personal trainer, actor, and model she had been dating for over five years. Several of her celebrity friends attended the nuptials, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace. But Britney’s family was notably missing.

Jayden Federline reveals why he and his brother Sean Preston didn’t attend their mother’s wedding

Jayden Federline in 2017 (left) and Britney Spears with Sam Asghari in 2018 | Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Observatory; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

In a recent appearance on 60 Minutes Australia, Jayden Federline discussed his estrangement from his mother. Asked why he didn’t attend her wedding, he admitted it was because she hadn’t invited the rest of the family.

“I’m really happy for them,” Jayden said of his mom and Asghari. “But, I mean, she didn’t invite my whole family. And then if it was just gonna be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would’ve ended on … good terms.”

Jayden also suggested Jamie has always been a loving father to Britney. And he insisted his grandfather was only looking out for her when he started the conservatorship.

Britney Spears responds to Jayden Federline’s recent comments

Okay not me getting emotional over Britney posting pics with her sons. We know that Jamie held them over her head for so long to keep her complicit about the conservatorship. Things really do seem to be changing. ? pic.twitter.com/xnmoVqq0q0 — Babs Gray (@BabsGray) November 4, 2021

After Jayden Federline spoke about his mother and claimed she caused him and his brother “emotional trauma,” Britney Spears turned to social media to clear the air. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she began by noting Jayden was mimicking many of his grandfather’s sentiments.

The “Toxic” singer added she’s been taking on her family’s financial burden for years. And when addressing Jayden’s comments about praying and hoping she gets better, she questioned why.

“Pray for what?” she asked. “I keep working so I can pay off Mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

Britney also suggested that now that she’s free to do as she pleases, her sons aren’t sure how to react. “I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing,” she added. “Maybe because I never have.”

