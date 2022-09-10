Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Federline Wants a Career Like His Mom’s Despite Past ‘Trauma’: ‘She Was Super-Inspirational’

Britney Spears’ son Jayden Federline recently opened up about his relationship with his mom. And while claiming she caused him and his brother Sean Preston Federline “emotional trauma,” the 15-year-old revealed he wants to follow in her footsteps and start a music career.

Britney Spears with sons Jayden James Federline (left) and Sean Preston Federline in 2013 | Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images

Spears had her two sons — Jayden, 15, and Sean Preston, 16 — at the height of her career. The pop icon now shares custody with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

But as indicated by her social media posts, Sean and Jayden Federline have distanced themselves from their mother and opted to move in with their dad. They did not attend her June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.

Kevin and Jayden Federline recently spoke with documentarian Daphne Barak about their relationship with the pop star and the end of her controversial conservatorship. And in their chat, Jayden suggested Spears traumatized him and his brother over the years.

“I think Mom has struggled [in] giving us both attention and showing us equal love,” Jayden said (via the Daily Mail). “I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that. We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal — heal our mental state.”

He still wants to follow in his mother’s footsteps

Jayden may feel traumatized by Britney Spears’ parenting style, but he still hopes to follow in her footsteps.

The teen is a musician/pianist himself. And though he might not be in his mother’s orbit at the moment, he recognizes how hard Spears worked to build her career.

“I wanna figure out something that I can do in my future so I can pursue something just like she did,” Jayden said. “She was super-inspirational for me when I was younger.”

Britney Spears once said Jayden’s talent ‘scares’ her

Though Britney Spears and her sons appear estranged at the moment, she still has nothing but love for them. In a response to Jayden’s comments, she called her family out for using and abusing her for years and suggested the boys might not get any financial support from her once they turn 18. However, Spears also shared her adoration for her children and noted she has “all the love in the world” for Jayden “every day for the rest of my life.”

But before all the family drama arose, Spears was a doting mother. She constantly posted photos of her kids and heartfelt messages on social media. Earlier this year, the pop star took to social media to praise Jayden’s talent, boasting how he “can play jazz and literally anything on the piano.”

“His gift scares me,” Spears wrote in a March 24 Instagram post (per E! News). “We watched Green Book, and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues … It’s scary how good he is.”

If Jayden eventually pursues a music career, Spears will likely be one of his biggest fans.

