Are Britney Spears’ Sons Twins? She Wished Jayden and Sean Happy Birthday Amid Fallout

Britney Spears recently sent her sons Jayden and Sean Preston Federline birthday wishes on social media. The teenagers are very close in age, but are they Irish twins?

Britney Spears sends her sons a birthday message

Spears is famously active on social media. And she’s gotten even more candid about her life since her controversial conservatorship ended in April 2022.

The pop star often shares videos of herself dancing and photos with her husband, Sam Asghari. On Sept. 18, the 40-year-old shared photos of her two sons along with a loving birthday message.

“Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!!” Spears wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. “Love you both so much!!!”

Jayden James and Sean Preston were born a year apart

In this handout photo provided by the LA Dodgers, Britney Spears poses with sons Jayden James Federline (L) and Sean Preston Federline (R) during a game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on April 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. | Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images

Spears wished her sons a happy birthday together, though they aren’t twins in the traditional sense. But they are born less than 12 months apart — a rarity sometimes referred to by the derogatory term “Irish twins.”

Her eldest, Sean Preston Federline, was born on Sept. 14, 2005, and turned 17 this year. His younger brother, Jayden James Federline, was born almost exactly a year later, on Sept. 12, 2006, and is now 16.

Spears shares Sean Preston and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. When the couple announced they were expecting Jayden in 2006, Spears explained that the pregnancy wasn’t planned.

“It just kind of happened,” the then 24-year-old told People, as reported by CBS News. “I’m going to wait a while for the next (one)!”

When talking about her back-to-back pregnancies, she added, “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for 10 years!”

She also revealed how exhausted she was carrying her newborn around during the second pregnancy. “It is now starting to get a little tiring, holding (Sean Preston),” Spears said. “But the whole pregnancy I’ve done it a lot because he’s very attached l. It makes me feel needed and wanted, so I like it too.”

Britney Spears recently had a falling out with her sons

Spears’ conservatorship drama played out in the courts for years before it ended. But as the pop star gained the freedom she fought so hard for, her family began to fall apart.

None of her family members attended her wedding to Asghari. And surprisingly, both Sean Preston and Jayden were absent.

In a recent interview for ITV, Jayden spoke about his relationship with his mom. He claimed the singer had left him and Sean Preston with “emotional trauma,” and said that he prays she gets better.

Spears, who has always doted on her sons publicly, snapped back in an Instagram story and suggested her son sounded a lot like her dad, Jamie Spears (who she battled in court to end the conservatorship). She also pointed out that she pays $40,000 a month for the kids’ expenses — a sum she noted won’t be necessary once the boys turn 18.

“Is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?” Spears said.

Spears is not sure why Jayden is accusing her of traumatizing him. But she thinks it has to do with her freedom. “I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing,” the singer opined. “Maybe because I never have.”

