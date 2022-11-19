Britney Spears Sounded Surprised by Sam Asghari’s Request to Appear on His Instagram Live From Bed

Britney Spears seemed caught off guard by her husband Sam Asghari’s request for a live appearance on his Instagram that appeared to come on the spot from the bed they were sharing.

Asghari jumped on for a live check-in with some followers, and it looked as though he was tucked in, talking to Spears. And though she was never on camera, her voice came from nearby to say she wasn’t interested in appearing when he asked if he could show her to his fans. Here’s what went down.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears sounded surprised by Sam Asghari’s Instagram live request

Asghari seemed to catch Spears off guard when he went live on his Instagram while they were in bed. The dim video focused on him, and Daily Mail reported he had about 4,000 people watching.

Though Spears never appeared on camera, she responded to Asghari’s request to be shown. At first, she sounded confused when he asked, “Can I show you?”

“Show me what?” she questioned. “What are you talking about?”

Then, Asghari clarified that he wanted to turn the camera on the former Mickey Mouse Club star to show her to his Instagram Live. “I don’t need to see anything,” she insisted. “I know!”

The couple agreed that she’s “always live,” but in this instance, she said, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now.”

“This is what’s called Instagram Live, but we’re ending it now,” Asghari said as he concluded the awkward feed. “So, have a good night.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship recap

For a quick recap, Asghari, an actor, and Spears met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, and dating rumors started later that year. They took to social media in 2017 to make their romance officially known, and he seemed to support her efforts to end the 13-year conservatorship her father oversaw until November 2021.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Asghari told People. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

They announced their engagement in September 2021, and Spears started wearing a massive ring. Then, Asghari became the pop icon’s third husband when they married in June 2022.

Britney Spears shared a quote about boundaries in the days before Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live request

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari (R) | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

While seemingly unrelated to Asghari’s live request from their bedroom, Spears recently shared a quote from Meghan Markle about boundaries. But it seems like it could apply to the Instagram scenario.

“You’re allowed to set a boundary; you’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding; it does not make you difficult,” the quote on her Instagram reads. Notably, it came from an episode of Markle’s Archetypes podcast.

RELATED: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari First Met on the Set of 1 of Her Music Videos