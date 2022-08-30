Britney Spears Thanks Elton John For Their ‘Hold Me Closer’ Collab: ‘I’m Honored and I Feel Loved’

Britney Spears and Elton John are two beloved singers, each with decades of hits to their names. In 2022, the two stars linked up for “Hold Me Closer,” a reimagining of John’s beloved 1971 single “Tiny Dancer,” in what was Spears’ first new song in several years and first foray back into the music world after the dissolution of her highly-publicized conservatorship in late 2021.

Britney Spears teamed up with Elton John for ‘Hold Me Closer’

Fans of Britney Spears were thrilled to hear that she was returning to the spotlight with new music when her Elton John collab was first announced. Before its release in August 2022, she took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the next step she was taking in her long process of healing from her 13-year conservatorship.

“My first song in 6 years!!!!” she said. “It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time [Elton John]!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… It’s a big deal to me!!!”

“I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy,” she said in another tweet. “Yes, I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

“Life goes on!!!” she said in a tweet after the song’s release. “On rare occasions there can be something sought after, something that makes us wanna go further.”

“Complacency has always been a boring tactic that feels safe,” she continued. “Music… Creation… Producing is where my heart lies and lifts me with inspiration!!!”

Britney was ‘honored’ that Elton worked with her

Spears went on to show her love for John and his reaching out to her at a difficult time. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone who is beautiful and kind on all levels,” she wrote.

“I’m honored and I feel loved by his awareness and acknowledgement, not by only my involvement with a song but by my struggles and what I’ve been through!!!” she tweeted. “He knows the hardships of the world on a bigger scale.”

Elton wanted to work with her

For Sir Elton John, getting to work with Britney Spears — especially after all the public drama she’s been through — was the perfect way to show his love and appreciation for the singer. According to Page Six, it was John’s idea to invite Spears for a new version of “Tiny Dancer.”

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” a source told Page Six. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.”

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,” the source continued.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source said. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

“Britney is officially back,” they concluded. “She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

