Brittany’s Relationship Conversation Ends in Disaster on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy returns with one of the most dramatic episodes yet. Brittany and Matt meet so they can talk, but things get out of hand. Here’s what happened last time on the reality series.

Brittany and Matt meet for a relationship talk

Matt realizes after talking to his mother, Kelly, that Brittany isn’t the one for him. However, his mother told him he should meet with Brittany and give her an explanation for what happened.

“I’ve been avoiding having this conversation with Brittany,” says Matt. “It’s a hard conversation to have. And it’s hard to tell someone that they weren’t the one for you.”

Brittany is upset because she discovered Matt was cheating on her. When she asked him during their lunch if he was seeing someone else, he said he wasn’t. However, that turned out to be a lie.

When Matt and Brittany meet, he tells her he thought she was rude for inviting her boss to their lunch. He also told her she was “deceitful.” Brittany brings up the fact that his mom showed up at her job. Matt fires back and says she should be embarrassed for the “stunt” she pulled.

When Brittany asks Matt if he should be embarrassed, he says he doesn’t have anything to be ashamed of. He then goes on to say they were never exclusive, and he didn’t consider her his girlfriend. However, in a previous episode, Brittany says she wasn’t aware of this.

Matt starts calling Brittany names

Brittany brings up Matt’s social media, mentioning that he blocked her on everything. Matt responds by saying he did that because she’s a “child.” He tells her that his friends and family were right about her from the beginning.

“My mom was right about you. All my friends were right about you. You’re literally full of s***,” he says. After calling Brittany names, the conversation goes off the rails.

Brittany confronts Matt about cheating

Matt gets up and decides to end the conversation. However, Brittany puts her finger up and says she isn’t done talking. She then asks Matt about the woman he was seeing while they were together.

Matt lies and says he wasn’t seeing anyone. However, when Brittany confronts him, he confesses that he is seeing someone named Devon. Matt walks away, but Brittany follows him and keeps talking. “Right now, I feel like I’m in Fatal Attraction,” says Matt during his interview with the producers, referring to the movie with Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Britany is frustrated and disappointed with how things ended with Matt. She tells the producers he isn’t a good person. “Matt is the most vile person I have ever met,” says Brittany. “I would love to look him in his face and tell him, ‘I know you cheated on me.’”

Brittany says she “dodged a bullet.” She was constantly being put down by Matt’s mother, and she couldn’t take it anymore. “I have abided by Matt’s rules,” says Brittany. “I’ve been belittled and degraded and just put down constantly by his mother. And I don’t care what that woman thinks of me. She is wretched.”

Brittany says Matt’s relationship with his mother is “borderline crazy” and he needs therapy. According to her, he has serious “mommy issues” he needs to work out. Brittany realizes the problem wasn’t with her. Says Brittany, “I deserve so much better and I don’t need another man trying to tell me my worth because I already know it.”

