Brittini Burton Reflects on How ‘Below Deck’ (and Captain Jason) Inspired Her Female Empowerment Business [Exclusive]

Below Deck Down Under was somewhat of an awakening for deckhand Brittini Burton. She arrived on the boat determined to learn and ended up being the teacher in many instances.

Burton told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Captain Jason Chambers was a big reason why she was able to find her confidence on deck. “I realized in that season that I really love words of affirmation specifically when it comes to work,” she reflected. “But, it probably refers back to everything else in my life.”

“And when I was finally receiving that, that’s when I was OK,” she added. “Because for the first half of the season, I felt like I was constantly trying to catch up. I think it was Captain [Jason Chambers] who told me, you don’t need to be catching up. From where you began to where you’re now, you’re where everyone’s at. When I heard that, I was like, I can take a minute and I congratulate myself and then just like kind of trust myself for the later half.”

Brittini went on to be a mate after ‘Below Deck’

Burton grew in yachting after Below Deck and became a mate on a smaller vessel and applied the lessons and Chambers’ guidance to her new boat. “After Below Deck, I went on a boat and I was a mate, so I was in charge of the deck completely. I took the tools that I learned from that boat and continued on in yachting,” she revealed.

“So that just means I was on a smaller boat where there was one person for exterior and one person for interior, the captain, and a chef,” she explained. “So I was the only one for exterior, which honestly, it’s a great space to learn because you’re literally in charge of everything. And then the next step would be learning how to delegate. But that just comes in leadership skills.”

She used her ‘Below Deck Down Under’ experience to help women

Burton could have taken her yachting career to the next level, but she pivoted to apply her Below Deck lessons to create a path to lift up other women.

“I am a sensual empowerment facilitator and my brand is Big P**** Energy or BPE for short. And it’s basically a space that I’ve created where women can come in and explore, own and embody their sensual energy through the modality of sensual embodiment, twerking, and lap dancing,” she shared.

Unlike yoga, pilates, or working out Burton said her practice opens the sacral chakra, which is a powerful energy point in the body. “If you move inward and not just outwardly it can be used for big ideas, passion. It can remind you how powerful you are,” Burton explained.

“Because sensuality and sexuality are such shamed topics in society, it’s something that a lot of people don’t look at it all,” she said. “It naturally becomes a suppressed experience when sensual energy and sexual energy are the same exact thing as hunger or joy. It’s like something innate in us.”

How can fans connect with Brittini Burton’s new business?

Burton has explored female empowerment for years. “It’s something that even while I was on Below Deck, I was exploring with myself for the past two years. And it’s something that really was birthed from my own personal experience. So it’s a passion for sure,” she said.

“For now, I create this space for female-identifying people to explore and see that it’s really gentle and it’s really powerful because it’s a part of you,” she shared. “And to suppress it is hurtful. And that’s why I say it’s empowering, because it brings out something that’s usually in the dark, into the light, and you can look at it and love it.”

Burton is having a launch party in Austin, TX on November 3rd. “Which is a four-hour experience of exploring your sexuality through the three modalities of sexual embodiment, twerking, and lap dancing. And I’m also doing a retreat, which I haven’t announced yet, but I’m doing a four-day retreat in Austin in January.”

