Brittini Explains ‘Yacht Goggles’ With Culver on ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Charter – and Was She Mad He Checked out in the End? [Exclusive]

Did Culver Bradbury lead deckhand Brittini Burton on toward the end of Below Deck Down Under? She said he didn’t, leaning into the old tune that it was more like “love the one you’re with.”

When Burton arrived on Thalassa, she didn’t see anyone, in particular, she was into. But as the days dragged on, Bradbury started looking better and better, which essentially was through her “yacht goggles.” They are still very compatible and remain good friends, but she didn’t see this boatmance going the distance in the first place.

And while Burton loved working with Bradbury, she and deckhand Benny Crawley noticed that Bradbury was taking far too many breaks in the end. Were they annoyed and why does she think he ran out of steam?

Brittini explains ‘yacht goggles’

Burton first addressed the concept of yacht goggles and what happened with Bradbury on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “So it’s that idea of when you get onto a yacht, you kind of figure out, like, OK, who here are you attracted to,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And then honestly, you could be like no one here is cute so I’ll just put my head down [and work].”

Aesha Scott, Brittini Burton, Culver Bradbury |Peacock

“But as the days and weeks and sometimes months go by, that idea of who’s cute changes,” the Below Deck Down Under star added. “Because now you have your yacht goggles on because you have no one else to compare to you. And honestly, working on deck is a very masculine energy job.”

Brittini shares why she had ‘yacht goggles’ for Culver on ‘Below Deck Down Under’

Burton connected the most with Bradbury in terms of a fun boatmance. “So, to tap into that flirty, feminine essence was really fun,” she explained. “And the person I felt I could do that the most with was Culver. So that’s where this whole thing came from. And at the time I was like, why not? Culver you wanna make out, like let’s go.”

The Below Deck Down Under crew also cosigned the boatmance. “That’s really where it was, the yacht goggles are on so much,” she said. “Then also the crew as a whole, multiple times were like, ‘Yes, you guys are so cute.’ It wasn’t just me, it was my environment and my personality.”

“Just like I’m down to make out,” she added, just wanting to have fun. “That’s really where it was going. And so yeah, at the end of the day, like, we do have compatibility, but it’s not a romantic compatibility, it’s friendship compatibility.”

Culver’s many breaks, in the end, were annoying the ‘Below Deck Down Under’ crew

Wondering if Burton and Crawley noticed that Bradbury was doing more napping than working during that final charter? Not only did they notice, but they were also a little annoyed, especially when bosun Jamie Sayed elevated Bradbury as the unofficial lead deckhand and he was literally laying down on the job.

“It was something that really was bothering me too near the end, because, man, it is hard work,” she said. “I get it. Take as many naps as you can. But, even Benny pointed out that he was taking more breaks than any of us.”

“And so it kind of loses morale when one of the team members isn’t pulling their weight up, when in the beginning, he was the lead deckhand. Not labeled [lead deckhand] but there’s Jamie and then there’s Culver,” she shared. “So, yeah, it was frustrating. I don’t know [why]. I just think it’s a long season, so he was just kind of like knowing that it was almost the end because really there’s the last week. So knowing that it was almost done, it probably just got into his head too much.”

The Below Deck Down Under Season 1 finale will air Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

