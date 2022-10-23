Brittini Reveals Which ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Yachtie Had All the ‘Grossest Moments’ [Exclusive]

From a guest who vomited in the hot tub to raw sewage backing up in the crew quarters, Below Deck Down Under definitely had more than its fair share of “gross” moments. Deckhand Brittini Burton laughed about some of the instances, admitting they all seemed to happen to deckhand Benny Crawley.

She also said the sewage and vomit were some of the grossest things she’s witnessed in her yachting career. “Thank God that didn’t happen when I was working,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I feel like the grossest things that happened on the yacht, all happened to Benny.”

“The toilet overflows … puking,” she recalled. “The 2 am going fishing and dealing with that. Like everything has happened to him.”

Why did Benny go to Captain Jason when the toilet overflowed on ‘Below Deck Down Under’?

Crawley told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he could have done without the overflowing toilet, which occurred at the beginning of the season when he was on the brink of quitting because he didn’t feel support from bosun Jamie Sayed. But the gross incident actually became a bonding moment with Captain Jason Chambers.

A toilet in one of the crew cabins overflowed in the middle of the night. Crawley became distraught and immediately went to Chambers for help. “I went to Jason because, in all seriousness, I thought he’d help me out,” he said. “We weren’t that close with the engineers. And at that point, I obviously didn’t feel that I could get that support from my immediate superior. So I went to Jason.”

“And when I watched that, I’m like God I’m going to the captain at two in the morning to help me with a plumbing issue,” he recalled. “But because of everything that happened up until then, there was just a lot going on. And I felt safe going to Jason. I knew he could help me out.”

Benny recalled lowering ‘both of my feet into an inch of poo water’

Crawley said Chambers was the reason he stayed on the boat. During the toilet disaster, Chambers kept the mood light, telling jokes. But Crawley said the Below Deck Down Under experience was nothing short of completely disgusting.

“And so he got me through it because when you’ve got 2-by-2 meters of space,” he recalled. “And it was my sacred space. I didn’t really have much else. I just remember waking up and hearing the noise.”

“And I opened my eyes. And the smell, you’re just never really going to understand the smell until you’re in there,” he continued. “It was just like as if I was in the sewage tank. But I just knew subconsciously what had happened. And I just slowly lowered both of my feet to about an inch of poo water. And … it was a lot.”

‘Below Deck Down Under’ guest throws up in the hot tub

Crawley got to experience another “gross” moment on Below Deck Down Under. An overserved guest lounged in the hot tub and suddenly had to vomit – but didn’t make it to the toilet. The other guest warned her not to throw up. She said she wouldn’t but then surreptitiously lets it rip, which sends both guests quickly exiting the jacuzzi.

The incident occurred during the late shift, and unfortunately for Crawley, he was on duty alongside stew Magda Ziomek. One of the guests told Ziomek the crew should “clean all the water up.” But she didn’t understand exactly what he meant. She seemed to be confused when she saw floating lettuce and other pieces in the water.

“Something is wrong in there,” she wondered, examining the hot tub. “There’s some like leaves and something from the mojito … or something.” Ziomek brought Crawley to the hot tub and he immediately wondered, “Is that vomit?”

“Gross” didn’t fully cover it for Crawley who was the crew member to clean it up. “Are you f***ing kidding, mate?” he said in a confessional. “I don’t need this in my life right now.” Ziomek also looked grossed out wondering how someone would just throw up in the hot tub.

The Below Deck Down Under Season 1 finale will air Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

