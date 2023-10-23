Brooke Shields once shared the secret to her full, fluffy eyebrows. She shared the product she uses to achieve the look.

Brooke Shields’ full brows have been a signature part of her look since she rose to prominence in the early 1980s. Decades later, her eyebrows are still enviable. The actor and former Calvin Klein model has spoken about how she achieves her brows using makeup products. Shields has another product recommendation for the growth necessary to achieve fluffy, full brows.

Brooke Shields uses a lash product for full brows

Shields posted an Instagram reel sharing the makeup products she uses to achieve “THE eyebrows.” One commenter wanted to know how Shields kept her brows so full.

“How did you keep your eyebrows after your pregnancies?” they wrote, per Us Weekly. “After my daughter, mine are so sparse and used to be amazing.”

Shields responded by saying that she “highly recommends” GrandeLASH-MD. As noted in the name, GrandeLASH-MD is an eyelash serum. Still, it works perfectly well on eyebrows.

“It’s not uncommon for people to use their lash products on their brows as people prefer thicker, fuller brows and it’s generally considered safe for this use,” ​​Dr. Marisa K. Garshick, clinical assistant professor of dermatology at New York Presbyterian-Cornell and dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Centers, told Prevention. “Lash products, like GrandeLash, are formulated with ingredients that can be safe and effective for the brows as well — this particular formulation uses vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to help lengthen and strengthen the hairs, promoting fuller and healthier brows.”

Brooke Shields also uses a non-traditional makeup product on her brows

While it’s not all that uncommon to use lash serums on eyebrows, the makeup product Shields uses on her brows is a bit more surprising. She admitted that to fill in her brows, she relies on Prismacolor’s Ebony Graphite Pencil. This is not a makeup product; it’s meant to be used for drawing.

“It’s actually for an artist to draw,” she admitted in an Instagram reel. “It keeps them really sort of pretty and fresh.”

It’s not the most conventional product, but it clearly gives Shields confidence.

The model and actor spoke about growing up with her famous eyebrows

Shields explained that when she was a child, her mother was highly protective of her eyebrows.

“Thankfully, my mom was always very protective of my look,” she told InStyle. “She practically threatened to break the fingers of any makeup artist who approached me with tweezers. She didn’t have the foresight to think the eyebrows were going to be iconic. Her feeling was, ‘This is who she is. If you want this, this is what you get. We’re not going to change anything.'”

As an adult, she employs the same approach with her own daughters.

“It’s so funny now with my girls,” she said. “They say, ‘Mom, I’ve got eyebrows in between my eyebrows.’ And so I say, ‘Well, let’s just leave them be.’ I really appreciate how Frida Kahlo never cleaned up the middle. She had a unibrow and was proud of it. Authenticity has always been important to me, and it all started with eyebrows.”