Why Bruce Springsteen Changed This Four Tops Song for ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Bruce Springsteen is back with new covers of already-released songs. Although he intentionally excluded “Dancing in the Streets” and “My Girl” from this collection, he mentioned recording a version of the Temptations’ well-known hit. Here’s what we know about the Boss’ latest project.

Bruce Springsteen released ‘Only the Strong Survive’ in 2022

The Boss is back. In 2022, Springsteen debuted the full-length album Only the Strong Survive. This covers collection featured Springsteen’s version of already-released hits.

That includes “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore,” and “Turn Back the Hands of Time.” Around the same time, Springsteen announced his upcoming tour with the E Street Band.

Bruce Springsteen recorded “My Girl” by the Temptations for ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Springsteen intentionally excluded chart-topping songs like “Dancing in the Streets” and “My Girl.” However, a new version of the Temptations song almost appeared on Only the Strong Survive.

“I actually recorded ‘My Girl,'” Springsteen said during an interview with Rolling Stone. “My attitude is, ‘The reason everyone knows this song is because it’s a great, great song. If I can strip away the part that people have gotten used to and just make a great record out of it again, people will hear that song in a fresh way.'”

“When that works, we put it on the record,” he noted. “When that doesn’t work, it goes to the floor.”

Springsteen did record a cover of “When She Was My Girl” for Only the Strong Survive. Originally recorded and released by Four Tops in 1981, this track had an R&B/Soul sound and was even nominated for Best R&B Song at the Grammy Awards.

“When she was my girl,” the lyrics state. “Oh, what joy she would bring / Now I’ve lost everything / She’s gone, gone, gone gone, gone!”

Springsteen’s version of “When She Was My Girl” features similar lyrics, although the instruments used in his version are different. Now, the track holds over 600,000 Spotify plays.

Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind ‘Dancing in the Dark,’ ‘I’m On Fire,’ and ‘Born to Run’

With decades of experience and several Grammys under his belt, Springsteen confirms that he truly is “the Boss.” He’s the artist behind “Dancing In the Dark,” “I’m On Fire,” and “Born to Run.” In 2021, he recorded the Renegades: Born in the USA podcast with former President Barack Obama.

Springsteen even wrote “Streets of Philadelphia” for Philadelphia. As a result, he earned the Academy Award for Best Original Song and four Grammy Awards — Song of the Year, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo, and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television.

In 2023, Springsteen embarks on his world tour with the E Street Band, making stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and, of course, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Music by Springsteen is available on most major streaming platforms.

