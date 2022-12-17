Bruce Springsteen Explains Why He Was a ‘Sociopath’ 50 Years Ago

Most people look back on their younger selves and cringe a bit, whether it’s because of unfortunate fashion choices or immature behavior, and Bruce Springsteen is no exception. The rockstar recently reflected on why he behaved like a “sociopath” when he was younger.

Bruce Springsteen | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen’s musical legacy

Springsteen was one of the biggest stars of the ’80s, and his music is still widely played today. The musician rose to fame in the ’70s with his third studio album, Born To Run. From there, his career skyrocketed.

His 1984 album Born In The U.S.A is still one of the best-selling albums of all time and contains hit singles like “Dancing in the Dark,” “I’m On Fire,” and “Born in the U.S.A.” Springsteen has continued to tour and release music on a consistent basis, earning 20 Grammy Awards over the years.

Why Bruce Springsteen calls his younger self ‘a sociopath’

30 years ago, Bruce's 1992 MTV appearance featured electric performances with his touring band, like "Local Hero," and a few acoustic ones, too, in the spirit of #Unplugged: https://t.co/Dg6QRxfs3e pic.twitter.com/7eCpkuhbjb — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 15, 2022

The rocker recently dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to talk about some of the myths and rumors that have popped up about him over the years. One of the things he discussed was an argument among his fans over a misheard lyric.

In his hit song “Thunder Road,” some listeners argue that the lyrics are “A screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways,” while others claim the line is “Mary’s dress waves.” Springsteen pulled out a copy of the album, complete with liner notes, to clear up the confusion.

“This record is almost 50 years old,” he remarked. “50 years ago, I was a sociopath.” While host Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience cracked up, Springsteen explained why he thought of his younger self that way.

Springsteen shared that, at the time the album was made, he was “insane about every single detail that had anything to do with music,” from the lyrics and music to the way the album cover looked.

“I went over everything with a fine-tooth comb so everything would be perfect and completely accurate,” the singer continued. Springsteen then read the lyrics to “Thunder Road” to dispel the rumors, where he revealed that the liner notes read “Mary’s dress waves.”

Hilariously, Springsteen shared that he’s been singing “Mary’s dress sways” for “almost 50 years.” He also claimed the lyrics printed in the booklet were wrong.

Reviews for Bruce Springsteen’s latest album are excellent

This week, Bruce Springsteen’s collection of fifteen soul music greats titled Only The Strong Survive, will be released by Columbia Records. Pre-order Only The Strong Survive, available everywhere this Friday, November 11. https://t.co/gK0kroGh84 pic.twitter.com/7Ty2N1F0L8 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) November 8, 2022

Related Bruce Springsteen Confirms Whether He Really Sleeps Next to His Guitar

Springsteen is still making music today. His most recent album, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of covers of soul hits. Pitchfork commended the singer for the production style of the covers, writing that the song’s arrangements “share his penchant for grand catharsis and minor-to-major uplift, blues in the verse and gospel in the chorus.”

Rolling Stone was equally complimentary, calling Springsteen’s versions of the songs “reverent” as well as “personally relevant and resonant.” While many were hoping for completely new songs from the rockstar, Springsteen fans love hearing his takes on these classic tunes.