Bruce Springsteen Doesn’t ‘Participate in’ Catholicism Anymore — ‘but I Know Deep Inside I’m Still on the Team’

Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind “City of Ruins,” “Jesus Was an Only Son,” and “The Promised Land.” Although he grew up Catholic, the Grammy Award-winning artist explained that he doesn’t currently “participate” in the religion. Here’s what we learned from the Born to Run memoir.

Bruce Springsteen grew up Catholic in New Jersey

Springsteen is the boss for a reason. This songwriter earned over a dozen Grammy Awards for his original songs, even partnering with former President Barack Obama for a podcast. “Dancing in the Dark,” one of his most popular songs, holds over 450 million Spotify plays.

He is also a proud New Jersey native, sometimes mentioning his upbringing in a Catholic family. Springsteen explained in his Born to Run biography that he grew up “literally, in the bosom of the Catholic Church, with the priest’s rectory, the nun’s convent, the St. Rose of Lima Church and grammar school all just a football’s toss away across a field of wild grass.”

American Magazine reports “he remembers standing with his sister ‘like sideshow gawkers peering in through the huge wooden doors of our corner church, witnessing an eternal parade of baptisms, weddings, and funerals.’”

Is Bruce Springsteen religious?

Springsteen grew up Catholic (and sometimes sings about being religious and spiritual). In the same biography, Springsteen shared that he’s not a practicing Catholic, but still somewhat identifies with the faith.

“Once you’re a Catholic you’re always a Catholic,” the performer noted. Additionally, he wrote, “I don’t participate in my religion but I know somewhere… deep inside… I’m still on the team.”

Some also consider this artist closely connected to Judaism, with his parents running a Jewish summer camp, according to The Atlantic. Max Weinberg of Springsteen’s E Street Band identifies as Jewish.

Some Bruce Springsteen songs are religious/spiritual

With his original lyrics and recently-released songs, Springsteen sometimes references his Catholic upbringing. One of the most notable is the Devils & Dust track, “Jesus Was an Only Son,” released in 2005.

“Well, Jesus was an only son as he walked up Calvary Hill,” Springsteen sings. “His mother Mary walking beside him / In the path where his blood spilled / Jesus was an only son In the hills of Nazareth / As he lay reading the Psalms of David At his mother’s feet.”

“I liked the title of the song from the start,” one YouTube comment read, while another said, “Bruce is boss.”

“City of Ruins” was originally written about the seaside town of Asbury Park, New Jersey. This original song took on a separate meaning after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

This original contains lyrics about praying for strength, love, and faith, with Springsteen also singing, “The church door’s thrown open / I can hear the organ’s song / But the congregation’s gone.”

Music by Springsteen is available on most major streaming platforms.

