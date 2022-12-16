Bruce Springsteen Reacts to Inspiring the Carlton Dance From ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Although Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is not the main character, he has captured viewers’ hearts for decades. Carlton, played by Alfonso Ribeiro, has a quirky personality and even has an iconic dance he likes to do randomly throughout the show.

Ribeiro has shared that legendary rock singer Bruce Springsteen inspired the Carlton dance, and Springsteen recently reacted to this interesting fact.

A Bruce Springsteen music video inspired the Carlton dance

In 1984, Springsteen released the single “Dancing in the Dark,” which also featured actor Courteney Cox. At the end of the video, Springsteen is seen pulling Cox up on stage during his performance. The two stars do a little dance together.

According to an interview with Buzzfeed, Ribeiro revealed that this scene of Springsteen and Cox partly inspired his Carlton dance. Another inspiration was the “white man dance” Eddie Murphy did in his Delirious comedy video.

“And what I did was ultimately take those two dances and combined them and made it my own, and made it my character’s,” Ribeiro said.

Bruce Springsteen reacts to having influenced the Carlton dance

Springsteen recently visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album, Only the Strong Survive. There, Fallon brought up the Carlton dance and the fact that Springsteen and Cox inspired it. Fallon even showed a clip comparing the two dances to get Springsteen’s thoughts.

“Well, my dancing is pretty embarrassing,” Springsteen commented. “And my kids kill me on that. ‘Dad, you look ridiculous.’” The singer even called the dance his “New Jersey shuffle.”

“That was all I knew,” he said, “but it definitely does look like it had some influence on the Carlton dance.”

Bruce Springsteen shares other interesting facts about himself

Bruce Springsteen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

During the talk with Fallon, Springsteen reacted to other rumors about himself and even shared some facts fans might not know.

For example, Fallon asked if it is true Springsteen sleeps with a guitar beside him to make sure he can record song ideas if they come to him at night. Springsteen responded, “I have done that. That’s true.”

Fallon also asked Springsteen about the rumor he and Taylor Swift might appear at each other’s shows because they are both touring next year. Springsteen said he will make an appearance “because my daughter is going to make sure [of that].” Additionally, he added Swift is also “welcome on E Street anytime,” referring to his backing band, the E Street Band.

Finally, Fallon requested for Springsteen to clarify the lyrics to “Thunder Road” as fans had long wondered if the correct lyrics should be “Mary’s dress sways” or “Mary’s dress waves.” According to Springsteen, the official lyrics say “waves,” but he has always sung “sways.”