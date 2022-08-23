Bruce Springsteen Once Revealed Which 3 Iconic Musicians Inspired ‘Born to Run’

The Boss returned to the road in 2023, embarking on his tour with the E Street Band. In the 1970s, Bruce Springsteen released his album Born to Run, earning praise from fans even years later. Here’s what this songwriter said about some of the musicians who influenced this project.

How old was Bruce Springsteen when he wrote ‘Born to Run’?

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 7th Annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit | Al Pereira/Getty Images

Springsteen is the artist behind “Dancing in the Dark,” “I’m On Fire,” and “Glory Days.” He made a name for himself in the rock music scene, later partnering with former President Barack Obama for a podcast series.

One of his most popular albums, however, is the 1975 release Born to Run. The Boss was 26 years old when Born to Run premiered, with the collection featuring the E Street Band and the hit title song.

Bruce Springsteen named Bob Dylan as an inspiration for ‘Born to Run’

During one interview with BBC News, this musician detailed some of the most impactful moments in his career. That included the creation of Born to Run, which debuted in 1975. At the time, Springsteen only had a three-record deal, so this was his “last shot.”

“So, I was going to have to give it everything I had, and I’d been listening to three records,” Springsteen said. “I’d been listening to Duane Eddy, the twangy guitar sound, Roy Orbison, the very unusually and unstructured songs, and, of course, [Bob] Dylan.”

“So, those are the three things that kind of found their way — and inspector records — so, those are the three things that really found their way into Born to Run because I was never really much of a revolutionary musician,” he continued, “but I was an alchemist. I put a lot of things together along with stuff I pulled up out of myself.”

Of course, Born to Run became a fan-favorite album, with “Born to Run” currently holding over 260 million Spotify plays. The collection also featured “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” and “Backstreets.”

Is Bruce Springsteen friends with Bob Dylan?

The Boss has been an unapologetic fan of Dylan for decades, with Springsteen sometimes covering songs like “I Want You” and “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue.” Dylan even mentioned Springsteen’s version of “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” as his favorite remake of the original track.

“[Springsteen] did that song like the record, something I, myself, have never tried. I never even thought it was worth it,” Dylan told the audience, according to Far Out Magazine. “Maybe never had the manpower in one band to pull it off. I don’t know, but I never thought about it.”

“To tell you the truth, I’d forgotten how the song ought to go,” he continued. “Bruce pulled all the power and spirituality and beauty out of it like no one has ever done. He was faithful, truly faithful to the version on the record. Obviously, the only one he has to go by.”

