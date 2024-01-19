Buckingham Palace Finally Gets ‘Cold Revenge’ on Prince Harry and Meghan as Commentator Accuses Sussexes of Using the Royals for a ‘Cash Cow’

Find out what commentators are saying now that Buckingham Palace has disputed what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed about Queen Elizabeth allowing them to use the name "Lilibet."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were supposed to turn over a new leaf in 2024 and showcase the projects they were going to be working on that didn’t involve bashing Harry’s relatives. But instead when the calendar changed to the new year, the Sussexes found themselves back in the headlines with the royal family. And this time, Buckingham Palace is disproving some of the couple’s past claims.

Here’s what commentators are saying about how the Palace is finally getting “cold revenge” after Meghan and Harry used the royals as their personal “cash cow” since they moved to the U.S.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the national service of thanksgiving during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

On Jan. 18, 2024, a biography about Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III’s accession to the throne titled Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story was released. The book is written by Robert Hardman who is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative of royal historians. In it, Hardman spoke to a senior Palace insider on the late queen’s staff and asked how she felt about some of Harry and Meghan’s antics after they stepped down.

Columnist and reporter Kat Timpf was a guest on Piers Morgan’s Sky News Australia show and discussed some of the frustrations the queen and all of the royals must have felt as Harry and Meghan continually dished out the family’s dirty laundry to the highest bidder.

“One thing about my family is that I know I can tell them anything, even if we’re fighting they’re not going to share that,” Timpf told host Morgan. “They [Harry and Meghan] took family secrets and exposed everything. They don’t seem to have any relationship with their family other than as a cash cow.”

Referring to their allegations, Morgan said: “They lied about it, I mean repeatedly. Most of this stuff seems to be untrue.”

Buckingham Palace pushed back against one big claim the Sussexes made about the late Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a flypast | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Hardman wrote that one of the things he asked the senior Palace staffer about specifically was the Sussexes’ story they asked for permission and got it from the queen to give their daughter her childhood name.

The staff member reportedly said that was not the case as Queen Elizabeth was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” when the Sussexes announced they had her blessing to name their daughter Lilibet.

Hardman added that Buckingham Palace then refused attempts by the duke and duchess to confirm their version of events.

“Harry’s had a fairly clear run of knocking his family and making claim after claim through his documentaries and his book, Spare,” The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has worked with the family for more than four decades, said per Express. “But as we are now finding out, not only do recollections vary, [but] some of his claims were somewhat fanciful. They say revenge is a dish best served cold and that’s what the Palace has done.”