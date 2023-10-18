Can the teams keep their stomachs in check after s'mores, soda and spins?

S’mores, soda, and spinning – oh my! The upcoming episode of CBS‘s Buddy Games not only puts the buddies’ competitive edge to the test but also tests the strength of their stomachs.

Once again, host and executive producer Josh Duhamel has a gnarly challenge up his sleeve, and this time teams have to scarf down s’mores and orange soda while tackling a dizzying obstacle course. Which team will win – and more importantly, does anyone hurl?

‘Buddy Games’ Team Pride has a strong start

The Derby Squad is down a person and they recognize this puts them at a huge disadvantage. Duhamel grips a trumpet and tells the teams, “Saddle up your stomachs! And giddy up your guts,” he says in an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

After a sorry horn blow, the teams are off to the races. Andrew on Team Pride decides that the best strategy when faced with the s’mores ingredients is to make an actual s’more. “When I saw the s’more ingredients, I was like, smores are my thing!” Andrew exclaims. “I ate two of them last night!”

Not only does he make a s’more, but he also dances while eating it.

The ‘Buddy Games’ teams take a trip on the spinning tire swing

Derby Squad takes a deconstructed approach and Jacky “Shu” tackles the marshmallow first. This approach pays off because she finishes first and races to the next challenge.

This is where Duhamel’s, “Saddle up your stomachs” will come in handy. Shu and Andrew sit on a tire swing and spin as aggressively as possible. Each contestant must complete 40 spins on the tire swing before moving on to the next challenge.

Shu realizes that the tire swing is really going to throw her off her game. “I spin and my body is not going to be able to calibrate it in time for me to even function,” she explains.

Indeed, Shu hangs on for dear life with her eyes closed. She looks extremely wobbly getting off of the swing, while Andrew decides to continue spinning while standing in place. Shu can hardly stand but throws herself into the next challenge of crossing a thin balance beam over water.

Duhamel seems impressed. “I’ll tell you what, these guys can compete,” he says.

Who wins the challenge?

Shu is the first one across with Andrew close behind her. It’s time to funnel the orange soda, but who wins the challenge?

Buddy Games the TV show is comprised of “six teams of four friends who come together to relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house.”

Watch “The Buddy Lines Are Drawn” on the CBS Original series Buddy Games, Thursday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Josh Duhamel is the creator, host, and executive producer.