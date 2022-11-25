‘Business Proposal’ and 5 of Kim Min-kyu’s Best K-Drama Roles Before His Military Enlistment

South Korean actor Kim Min-kyu has announced he will enlist for mandatory military service after wrapping up filming of his new K-drama. The actor has gained fame for some steamy scenes in the popular Netflix drama Business Proposal. While fans will see one last on-screen role with the actor in Holy Idol, let’s look back at his most famous roles.

Kim Min-kyu in romance K-drama ‘Business Proposal’ | via SBS

‘Backstreet Rookie’ was one of Kim Min-kyu’s popular supporting K-drama roles

Looking at the actor’s career, he has played many supporting roles and a handful of main leads. In 2020, he played the role of Kang Ji-wook in Backstreet Rookie. The romantic comedy starred Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung as Dae-hyun and Saet-byul. The two characters first meet when Saet-byul tries to get Dae-hyun to buy her cigarettes.

Instead, she gets a lecture and, in return, kisses him. Years later, Dae-hyun manages his family’s convenience store and is fed up with the workload. Female students flock to the store to see his good looks. When Saet-byul sees the store needs an employee, she applies with her hopes of winning Dae-hyun’s heart.

Kim plays the supporting role of Kang Ji-uk. The character is a 22-year-old rising star and actor. He gains local fame when he stops a robbery at the convenience store while working part-time. His good looks also attract customers, and he is a childhood friend of Saet-byul.

Backstreet Rookie is available on Netflix.

‘So, I Married the Anti-fan’ has the Korean actor as a loyal friend and photographer

Kim Min-kyu has a habit of playing lovable and well-rounded characters in K-dramas. In the 2021 drama, So, I Married the Anti-fan, he starred as photographer Go Soo-hwan. He is a close friend to the female lead and shows his capabilities of defending his friend against slander.

The K-drama focuses on magazine reporter Lee Geun-young (Choi Soo-young). Her life changes when she is tagged as the No.1 anti-fan of hotshot celebrity Hoo Joon (Choi Tae-joon). In a whirlwind of events, she partakes in a reality series where they have to live together. Despite the tension, they see each other for who they are and develop feelings.

So, I Married the Anti-fan is available on Viki.

Kim Min-kyu starred in the leading role of the historical romance ‘Queen: Love and War’

After many supporting roles and one leading role, Kim starred in his first historical K-drama. Queen: Love and War takes audiences on a complex storyline of palace politics, murder, and unsuspecting love. The story begins when Kang Eun-gi (Jin Se-yeon) and her future husband and King, Lee Kyung (Kim Min-kyu), are ambushed on their wedding day. Eun-gi dies, but the King manages to escape death after the bullet wound is removed from his head.

While the palace believes he is dead, Eun-gi’s twin sister Kang Eun-bo wants answers to her sister’s murder. They look for a new king to stop the palace from disarray until learning the King is alive. Now needing a new Queen and Eun-bo wanting to find the killer, she enters the selection process under a new name.

Queen: Love and War is available on Viki.

‘Snowdrop’ K-drama has Kim Min-kyu in the supporting role of a North Korean spy

Snowdrop was one of 2021’s most controversial K-dramas that was later praised for its impressive leading cast. The action-romance was BLACKPINK Jisoo’s first acting role alongside well-known actor Jung Hae-in. Jisoo starred as a college student, Eun Yeong-ro. Taking place during the democratic movement of 1987, she gets caught up in a dangerous fight for political power.

While attending an all-female college, she discovers Lim Soo-ho (Jung) bloody and wounded in her dorm room. Having met him on a group date, she believes he is a protestor. She and her friends help hide him from the authorities. Chaos ensues as they soon learn Soo-ho is a North Korean spy sent on a mission.

As Yeong-ro and the school get caught in a political upheaval between the North and South, fans meet Soo-ho’s right-hand man, Joo Gyeok-chan (Kim).

Snowdrop is available on Disney+.

‘Business Proposal’ had fans swooning over Kim Min-kyu’s kiss scene in the K-drama

The Korean actor has had a few romantic K-drama roles, but nothing tops his main cast role in Business Proposal. Fans fell head-over-heels with the actor as Cha Sung-hoon. In the K-drama, the story revolves around Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) getting caught in a lie when she poses as her best friend while on a date. But her date is the CEO of her job, Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop).

It begins an interesting employee-boss romance that develops into true love. But at the same time, their best friends also fall in love. Sung-hoon is Tae-moo’s chief secretary and its love at first sight when he meets Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah). Actor Kim became infamous for his steamy and hot kiss scene in Business Proposal, which topped the K-drama leads.

Business Proposal is available on Netflix.

The actor will enlist in the military after filming ‘Holy Idol’ K-drama

Kim Min-kyu K-drama career has been worthwhile. But his last will be Holy Idol as Soompi reported the actor would soon enlist in the military. Already at the maximum age for enlistment, Kim will film his newest K-drama before leaving before the K-drama’s premiere. While not receiving his draft notice or having a set date, the actor is preparing alongside many other male actors.

Holy Idol is a fantasy romance based on a popular webtoon. The storyline focuses on a High Priest Rembrary, who wakes up and finds himself in the body of a K-Pop idol for the group Wild Animals. Actor Kim will play the leading role of the High Priest Rembrary in the K-drama.

Actor Go Bo-gyeol co-stars as the idol’s number one fan but soon comes to his aid as his manager when realizing he is the High Priest Rembrary. Holy Idol will have a fun romance between the two characters. The K-drama will air in 2023.

