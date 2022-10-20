You Can Buy Meredith Marks’ ‘Ef Bee Eye’ Hat From ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3 Episode 4

Meredith Marks gifts her co-stars with a unique hat in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 4. If you’re a Bravo fan wondering if the hats are available, we’re here to tell you Meredith has them for sale. Here’s where to find the iconic hats from the RHOSLC episode “Bad Weather Betrayal.”

Meredith Marks wearing a branded ‘MM’ hat | Rob Kim/Getty Images

‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Episode 4 features hats from Meredith’s boutique

The night after Whitney Rose and Heather Gay face off during their girls’ trip to Arizona, Meredith presents her castmates — including Lisa Barlow — with gifts from her boutique. “Oh, I love this!” Lisa says after pulling out a pink baseball cap from her gift bag.

“F-in-B-I,” Whitney reads, somewhat confused about Meredith’s gift. Upon her second reading, it clicked — “F.B.I.” The hats feature a stitched “Ef,” a bumblebee, and an eyeball. The quartet starts to laugh after realizing the callback to Meredith’s season 2 moment regarding Jen Shah.

“If you guys think that I’m feeding evidence to the F.B.I …” she said during their trip to Vail. “That’s what they’re telling me,” Jen admitted.

While I appreciate the notion that you think that I have the power to influence a decade long FBI investigation — I had a cyber specialist investigate threatening texts sent to my son and Heather. I shared the info with H every step of the way. #RHOSLC — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) January 3, 2022

After Jen’s arrest for alleged fraud in season 2 of RHOSLC, she accused Meredith of being involved. After all, she did hire a private investigator to look into Jen. It didn’t take long for the other housewives to consider Meredith’s involvement.

“The fact that you were not on the van today and you were not on the van in Vail, it looks like you may have had something to do with the fact that Jen was indicted,” Whitney said in season 2. “Oh, that’s a joke!” Meredith replied. “If that’s what you all believe, goodbye! These aren’t my real friends. I’m out!”

“I’m so flattered that these women think I’m more powerful than the F.B.I.,” Meredith said to cameras at one point. “But I think they can find Jennifer Shah without my help.”

Now, the idea of Meredith working with the F.B.I. is something The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast can laugh about. Jen also received a hat from Meredith in the season 3 episode. Like the rest of the housewives, she was able to laugh at it.

Meredith’s ‘Ef Bee Eye’ hat is available online

For those Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans wondering if they can get their own “F.B.I.” hat, the answer is yes. The embroidered hats are available through Meredith’s online boutique for $39. “Embroidered F.B.I. hat with MM logo on back and adjustable Velcro strap,” the description reads on Meredith’s site.

Shop ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Meredith Marks’ online boutique

The “Ef Bee Eye” hat mentioned in RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 4 isn’t the only thing fans can get their hands on. Her site offers a ton of other merch, too.

Meredith is most popular for her jewelry. According to her site’s about page, her passion began as a “young girl admiring her great grandmother’s gorgeous collection that she accumulated [from] all over the world.”

I need @MeredithMarks0 to drop the full “I’m disengaging” merch collection. #RHOSLC — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) February 4, 2021

In addition to Meredith’s Fine Jewelry collection, RHOSLC fans can also shop for accessories, masks, handbags, apparel, and even coffee. The Bravolebrity also has her own clothing line called MM Merch, which includes monogrammed pajama sets, sweatpants, t-shirts, and robes. There’s even a limited edition Meredith Marks Sweatsuit with memorable quotes from the housewife.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 every Wednesday on Bravo beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.

