Is ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Based on a Book? Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Series, Explained

Netflix‘s four-night horror event has begun. Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series, tells a different horrifying tale in every episode. But is Cabinet of Curiosities based on a book? Here’s everything to know about the inspirations behind del Toro’s latest spooky project.

Essie Davis as Nancy Bradley in ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ | Netflix

What is ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’?

Cabinet of Curiosities consists of eight episodes, released two at a time on Netflix over the course of four days. Each story features a different director and different stars, and ventures into different areas of the supernatural.

“With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” del Toro shared in a statement, per Deadline. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.”

Here’s the release schedule for Cabinet of Curiosities:

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – “Lot 36” and “Graveyard Rats”

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – “The Autopsy” and “The Outside”

Thursday, Oct. 27 – “Pickman’s Model” and “Dreams in the Witch House”

Friday, Oct. 28 – “The Viewing” and “The Murmuring”

Is ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ based on a book?

Starting October 25, Guillermo del Toro is treating us this Halloween with a 4-day horror event series called Cabinet of Curiosities. Here's what you can expect: pic.twitter.com/g1b6nqTahA — Netflix (@netflix) October 24, 2022

It wouldn’t be surprising if people thought Netflix’s Cabinet of Curiosities is based on a book, considering that Guillermo del Toro actually does have a book with the same name. However, the two are not connected. del Toro’s book is more of a non-fiction autobiography where he “reveals the inspirations behind his signature artistic motifs, sharing the contents of his personal notebooks, collections, and other obsessions,” according to Harper Collins Publishers.

However, del Toro did take inspiration from written works when creating Netflix’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Most of the episodes are based on short stories by other authors. “The Outside,” for example, is based on “Some Other Animal’s Meat” by Emily Carroll. “Graveyard Rats” is based on a story by Henry Kuttner, and “The Autopsy” pulls from a story by Michael Shea. “Pickman’s Model” and “Dreams in the Witch House” are both based on stories by legendary horror author H.P. Lovecraft.

‘Lot 36’ and ‘The Murmuring’ are original stories by Guillermo del Toro

LOT 36, a chilling new story directed by Guillermo Navarro from the mind of Guillermo del Toro, kicks off Night One of CABINET OF CURIOSITIES.



The four-night Netflix horror event begins in just one week. pic.twitter.com/n2zI74cI65 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 18, 2022

Two episodes, “Lot 36” and “The Murmuring,” come straight from the mind of del Toro. In a press interview, he revealed that a “personal experience” inspired “Lot 36.”

“I lost my storage unit to a person that bought it at an auction. It was such a nightmare experience for me to try to buy what was in there back. So the character is basically me pleading with the guy that bought my unit to give me my personal things back,” he said.

Meanwhile, del Toro explained that “The Murmuring” is “more of a traditional story.”

“‘Murmuring’ came from the sort of quiet horror stories that illuminate more the state of mind of a protagonist like M.R. James,” the Nightmare Alley director said. “In classical mythology, the birds carry the souls of the dead to heaven. And I thought, wouldn’t it be nice to meld those two elements and I decided it was perfect for this one.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is now streaming on Netflix. Two new episodes will drop each day until Oct. 28.

