‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro’s Most Astounding Christmas Cakes

Buddy Valastro, aka the star of Cake Boss, has amazed fans with his beautiful cake creations for years. Valastro’s father, Bartolo Valastro owned the now-famous Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Buddy learned to bake from his dad when he was just 11 years old. After his father died, Buddy decided to make cakes that not only tasted good but looked beautiful.

Soon, he was well-known in the community as a cake designer. Buddy won awards and then entered contests on the Food Network. There, TLC noticed him. The TV network asked him to star in a reality show. Cake Boss was born, and Buddy is now one of the most well-known bakers in the world.

Christmas at Carlo’s Bakery

Carlo’s Bakery is busy all year long, but it’s not surprising that Christmas is their craziest time of the year. Buddy has even said, “Carlo’s Bakery is like Santa’s workshop.”

The bakery creates thousands of pounds of Christmas cookies, cupcakes, and pastries for the holiday. Plus, they bake approximately 800 small-layer cakes. Their cupcakes are topped with adorable snowmen, Christmas trees, and Santas.

It is truly a family affair at the bakery, with many family members working and creating together. Like all families, sometimes there is a bit of drama.

Buddy Valastro’s Christmas tree cake

Carlo’s Bakery throws a Christmas party yearly for kids from their local church. Buddy thinks it’s important to help others and teach that to his children.

The baker decided to make a six-tier Christmas Tree cake with candy cane filling for the party. They created each tier and covered them with fondant, stacking them perfectly. Real lights were added, and the ornaments were each individually made and decorated with fondant. The cake was topped with an edible angel tree topper. The presents under the tree were little cakes.

The best cakes from ‘Cake Boss’

Buddy and his crew at Carlo’s made hundreds of over-the-top cakes during nine seasons of Cake Boss. These cakes have run the gamut from crazy to beautiful to wildly expensive.

Mashed came up with a list of the bakery’s best cakes through the years. The list includes a Sesame Street cake. Carlo’s Bakery created an entire city block out of cake for the 40th anniversary of the beloved children’s show. The intricacies of the street were incredible, and it featured favorite characters such as Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Bert & Ernie.

Another best was a Leaning Tower of Pisa cake, which leaned. The over-four-foot-tall cake was created for a wedding.

One of the best and biggest cakes they ever made was a life-sized piano cake for a music school in Virginia. One of the toughest parts of this cake was creating a huge piece of seamless fondant to create the look of the smooth finish of a Steinway.

What’s next for Buddy Valastro?

In June 2022, A&E announced a multi-platform creative partnership with Valastro. The partnership includes over 60 hours of programming, including a new series and holiday specials.

Buddy Valastro at the New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2022 | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Buddy and his family will also be the stars of a Lifetime movie. So far, they have not announced what the film is about. But Lifetime is known for its heartwarming family movies, so fans cannot wait to see what the Valastros have in store.