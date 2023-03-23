Camilla Parker Bowles’ Coronation Request Leaves Door Open for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Take Part in the Ceremony

The royal family and organizers have been finalizing plans for King Charles III’s coronation. The monarch’s wife Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) will also be crowned and she made a special request that puts everyone in a bind because of what’s been reported about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they decide to attend.

Camilla Parker Bowles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry pose for a photograph as they attend Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration | Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Role Camilla’s grandchildren will have in coronation ceremony

Several royals will take part in the historic event. Prince William will pay homage his father during the ceremony and the Prince of Wales’ three children will be part of the coronation procession. And Camilla made special request for some members of her family to be involved as well.

She has five grandchildren. Her daughter Laura and husband Harry Lopes are parents to Eliza and twins Gus and Louis, while the queen consort’s son Thomas Parker Bowles is a father to Lola and Freddy. The children are expected to carry and hold the canopy as their grandmother is anointed.

But a royal biographer thinks that could be a real problem because Camilla’s grandkids are not working royals.

Camilla Parker Bowles laughing and watching a race from the Royal Box with her son, Tom Parker Bowles, and daughter, Laura Lopes | Matt Cardy – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Author says Palace will be ‘hard-pressed’ to explain why Sussexes can’t be involved

The official role of Camilla’s grandchildren in the coronation has not yet been confirmed, but royal author Gareth Russell believes giving them any role would cause an issue if the Sussexes and their kids, or at least Prince Harry, are excluded.

Speaking to Royally Us Russell said: “I can tell you a spanner has definitely been thrown in the works by a quite touching and popular decision that Queen Camilla has made. Unlike previous queen consorts who were crowned, the canopy over them at the moment of consecration was held by four duchesses. Camilla has said she doesn’t want four duchesses, she wants her grandchildren to carry the canopy over her, which is a lovely gesture.

“She’s very close to her grandchildren but what that does is it upsets the argument that, since Harry is not a working royal, there’s no place for him in the ceremony.”

Russell added: “Obviously, Queen Camilla’s grandchildren are not only not working royals, they’ve never been working royals. So if a space can be found for them the Palace is going to be very hard-pressed to explain why no role could be found for Prince Harry.”

Reports the Sussexes will not be permitted on the balcony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Several media outlets including The Sun have reported that the Sussexes will not participate in the procession or be on the balcony following the coronation ceremony.

According to those reports, “Harry and Meg will not be involved in any family procession or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet thousands of well-wishers in The Mall.”

So does the involvement of Camilla’s grandchildren change that? We’ll have to wait and see what happens on May 6.