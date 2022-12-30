Camilla Parker Bowles Will Face Both ‘Karma’ and a ‘Milestone’ in 2023, Claims Astrologer

In 2023, Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort of the United Kingdom, cementing her role in the royal family. However, the new year may also find King Charles‘ wife facing “karma” and a “milestone,” an astrologer claims, breaking down what they believed could be in store for the queen consort in 2023.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The queen consort’s past affair with then-Prince Charles rocked the royal family

The new queen consort was then-Prince Charles’ close confidant and former girlfriend for many years. Charles and Camilla met for the first time in 1970 at a polo match. People Magazine reported Parker Bowles first said to Charles, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” That comment began a personal relationship until Charles left on assignment with the royal navy.

The couple went their separate ways romantically for a brief period after Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Charles continued to look for lasting love and a future queen, marrying Diana Spencer in 1981. However, the longtime friends remained close. Their relationship culminated in an open affair beginning in 1986, despite both being married to other people.

Following Diana’s death in Aug. 1997, Charles and Camilla waited a year to make their relationship public. The couple moved into Clarence House in 2003. In 2005, they wed at a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. Camilla was named queen consort after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. She will be crowned on May 6 alongside her husband during his coronation.

Camilla Parker Bowles will face ‘karma’ in 2023, says astrologer

King Charles III and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Getty Images/Max Mumby

Astrologer Jessica Adams discussed the future of the queen consort to Express. She claimed that in 2023, the queen consort would receive karma for her past.

In Hinduism, Web MD writes karma is “the relationship between a person’s mental or physical activity and the consequences following that action.” In Buddhism, it is “the principle of cause and effect. The result of an action, which can be verbal, mental, or physical, is not determined by not only the act but also the intention.”

“By karma, we mean that what you did to others will come back to you in some way,” Jessica explained. “If you are owed by others, you will be repaid, and if you owe others spiritually, you will have to repay.”

The astrologer claimed that in 2023, Camilla would receive karma for two periods of her life. These dates include Dec. 26, 2004, through June 22, 2006, and Apr. 20, 1986, to Nov. 8, 1987,

Jessica said what “Camilla did to others in her extended family comes back to her. In 1986 Camilla had an affair with Charles, which he confirmed to his official biographer Jonathan Dimbleby.”

The author wrote The Prince of Wales: A Biography after interviewing Charles for a year. His original interview aired on ITV in June 1994. Jonathan asked Prince Charles if he had been “faithful and honorable” to Princess Diana, to which he replied “yes,” before adding “until [the marriage] became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.” Charles confirmed Camilla was “a dear friend” and a “great friend of mine” in the interview.

The astrologer claims ‘karma’ will be a part of Camilla’s life during specific times

? Members of the Royal Family arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk for a Christmas Day service earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CqogG6NTZQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2022

The astrologer said that specific moments of the past would affect Camilla’s future life. She claims, “there will be karma from 1986 coming back from that relationship [with Charles and Diana] in 2023, 2024, and 2025.” A second period surrounding Dec. 26, 2004, through June 22, 2006, will also reportedly influence the queen consort.

“What she owes to the rest of the family – particularly [Prince] Harry – from that wedding will also return,” Jessica claimed. The astrologer predicted that Camilla may face “karma From Diana” in 2023.

However, on a positive note, the astrologer claimed, “Her [Camilla’s] birthday in 2023 is a milestone with the end of one phase of her life with Charles and the beginning of another.”