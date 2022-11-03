Camilla Parker Bowles Scolded Kate Middleton Over Princess Charlotte’s Behavior at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Parents who have small children know that their kids can sometimes act up and misbehave at the most inappropriate times. The Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) knows this all too well as millions around the world watched when she had to deal with her youngest son Prince Louis’ antics during the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee.

Well now it’s being reported that Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) “scolded” the Princess of Wales for an outburst Princess Charlotte had during the queen’s funeral. Here’s what reportedly happened that day.

Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Charlotte had a loud reaction to something Prince George did

On Sept. 19, 2022, around 2,000 mourners gathered at Westminster Abbey to say goodbye to the queen and that included members of the royal family. One of the big questions prior to the monarch’s funeral was if the Wales children were going to attend. Prince Louis was not there but both of his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were.

According to My London, when the little prince and princess took part in a procession at Westminster’s Welling Arch, George appeared to pinch his sister which caused Charlotte to let out a yelp in pain.

Camilla reportedly ‘scolded’ Kate to control her daughter

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive at Wellington Arch from Westminster Abbey | Bryn Colton/Getty Images

The publication added that while some royals thought it was just a moment of kids being kids, Camilla was not happy about it and “gave Kate the death stare” before instructing her to “take her [daughter].”

Prior to that day, Kate was seen correcting Charlotte back in March during another event when the family gathered for Prince Philip’s memorial service. The then-Duchess of Cambridge had to shush Charlotte for being a bit too chatty.

Angela Karanja, a parenting expert and founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers, spoke to Express about the princess’s parenting during Philip’s service saying: “I think what’s important is that Kate did not just correct, telling Charlotte to ‘shh’ and be quiet at that pivotal moment but she took time to connect. Throughout the event, especially notably at the beginning, there were several moments of connection.

“For example, at the beginning when the young daughter appeared nervous, Kate leaned over and whispered something that evidently cheered her up. We notice a lot of ‘Connection before Correction’ — which is a powerful and positive parenting skill that I encourage a lot with parents.”

Charlotte was seen telling George what to do during the queen’s funeral

RELATED: These Are the Scenes From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral That Are Banned From Ever Being Shown Again

Something else that happened between the Wales children and was caught on camera during the monarch’s funeral is Charlotte schooling her older brother on royal protocol.

There was a moment when cameras panned to George as Charlotte looks to be telling the future king to do something.

In a clip that made the rounds online, the princess appears to tell George “you need to bow” when their Gan Gan’s coffin came past them.