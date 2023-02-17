Camilla Parker Bowles Was Always ‘Suspicious’ of Meghan Markle’s Intentions, Says Royal Author

The royal family appeared to welcome Meghan Markle into their fold when she was introduced as Prince Harry’s girlfriend in 2016. One year later, the former actor moved to the United Kingdom to be closer to her beau and forge a more intimate relationship with his clan. However, she didn’t make a splash with certain royal family members. A royal author claims Camilla Parker Bowles was “suspicious” of Meghan’s intentions.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s 2017 move to London put her in the royal family’s orbit

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Meghan Markle officially became a resident of the United Kingdom in 2017, moving into Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Shortly before welcoming baby Archie, they moved into Frogmore Cottage, the lavish, 10-bedroom home on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

This proximity to the senior members of the royal family allowed for the forging of new relationships between its members. However, while some of the clan warmed up to Meghan, others weren’t so receptive.

Royal author Tom Bower claims that Camilla Parker Bowles was always “suspicious” of Meghan’s actions. Subsequently, she gave the Duchess of Sussex a very unflattering nickname that reflected her feelings.

Camilla Parker Bowles was always ‘suspicious’ of Meghan Markle, says a royal author

Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles photographed in 2018 at Ascot | Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Royal author Tom Bower, who wrote Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, claims Camilla Parker Bowles was always “suspicious” of Meghan Markle. Camilla’s nickname for Meghan originated after she and Prince Harry left their roles as senior royals in 2021, reported Express.

The author claims Camilla called Meghan “that minx” after the couple moved from the United Kingdom to California. According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, the words translate to both “a pert girl and a wanton woman.”

Tom Bower said: “From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventures from Los Angeles. She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”

Reportedly, Camilla’s husband, King Charles III, felt differently toward Meghan, believing her determination helped Harry come out of his shell. He had a decidedly different nickname for the Duchess of Sussex.

King Charles III, Camilla’s husband, had a different view of his daughter-in-law

King Charles III appeared to have a different view of his daughter-in-law than Camilla Parker Bowles. He devised another nickname for Meghan, which had a more positive slant.

Express reported the king allegedly referred to her as “Tungsten.” This nickname came about because Charles felt, like the metal, Meghan was “tough and unbending.”

Charles was so fond of Meghan that he walked her down the aisle to marry his son. This touching moment came after Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was caught up in a paparazzi scandal days before her 2018 wedding.

However, according to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, as much as King Charles III admired Meghan, he was reportedly jealous of her. Harry allegedly said Charles told him he didn’t “have money to spare” to financially support him and his wife Meghan because he feared she would steal his limelight.

Harry says his father had “experienced that before, and he had no interest in letting it happen to him again.” His remarks alluded to his experience with the public and press in his marriage to Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.