Docking a superyacht into a tight slip isn’t exactly like parallel parking on a busy street. Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean recently explained that, in fact, parking the yacht in a tiny spot in a crowded marina is actually easier than docking in a wide open space.

“I always say to people it looks hard, but when you’re in the hole, nothing can go wrong. Once you make it through the ground lines, you’re in. It’s really easy,” Yawn explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet through her partnership with Chips Ahoy!

Yawn watched Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Captain Glenn Shephard back into a tiny spot in a very tight marina and said being surrounded by other boats is actually an advantage to a yacht captain.

“I know it sounds odd, but the smaller the area, the easier it is,” she said. “The larger the area, the harder it is. Because you have more current to push the boat around.”

“When it’s a smaller area, once you’re through the ground lines, there’s less room to make a mistake,” Yawn added. “It’s impossible because you’re between two boats. The only way to go is straight back.”

How does Captain Sandy deal with stress eating on ‘Below Deck Med’?

Nevertheless, Yawn’s job is still extremely stressful and she’s always on the move. So stress eating on the job, especially when she’s surrounded by amazing gourmet food prepared by a private chef, can be easy to do. She revealed that one of her biggest weaknesses are cookies.

“We honestly have Chips Ahoy on board. So production brings a lot of snacks. I’m a cookie monster,” she admitted. “Cookies, it’s a staple item. And the thing about Chips Ahoy is I didn’t know this, but they were preparing for two years before I was born, so they perfected the cookie by the time I was born.”

So how does Yawn stay in shape while at the same time meeting those cookie cravings especially when she’s under pressure?

“We don’t have time to work out,” Yawn shared. “Honestly, the workout is the walking. When we’re in between charters, I’ll go for a run. I’m more of a runner. I used to take my shoes for the interviews because you always have a handler. And, I’m like, ‘I’m running back.’ And they are like, ‘Are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘I’m good. I can find my way.'”

“Also, the cookies, and this is something that I love, is that they put the calories on the front of the package. And it says a three-serving size is three cookies. That’s like 160 calories. I can do that. So I can actually have like nine cookies, because of all the time I walk. So that’s part of it. It’s calories in calories burned.”

Since she’s such a cookie lover, she partnered with the brand to give the winners of Chips Ahoy!’s Happiest Birthday Sweepstakes an experience they’ll never forget by serving as the captain of their exclusive yacht experience.