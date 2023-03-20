Captain Sandy Yawn From ‘Below Deck’ Test Drives a New Career

Is Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean ready to add esthetician to her resume?

She recently gave girlfriend Leah Shafer a facial at Shafer’s business Skin by Leah and it looks like Yawn has a knack for beauty. Yawn and Shafer posted a video on Instagram of Yawn, hard at work. And Yawn handled her job like a pro.

Captain Sandy Yawn trades ‘Below Deck Med’ for spa day

Shafer described the treatment Yawn delivered. “Looks like @captainsandrayawn is loving another career path (for a day)!” she captioned the video. “She is giving Leah her girlfriend a geneo facial 24 karat gold and Hydrafacial treatment (which makes their skin glow)! All of their Skin magic happens at SKIN BY LEAH @skinbyleahofficial here in Lonetree, Co.”

The idea was for Yawn to try out Shafer’s job for a day and a fan suggested that Yawn give Shafer a shot at being a superyacht captain. Of course, Shafer would first have to pass STCW certification first, but Shafer was into trying out Yawn’s job too.

Leah Shafer is grateful for the love and support

Shafer, who is also a professional singer, has been building her esthetician company for several years. Most recently she earned certification in permanent makeup and Yawn posted about how proud she was of Shafer.

Shafer shared on Instagram how the couple supports one another when it comes to following their dreams. “Words can’t say enough of how much it means to me and Sandy for the support of Bravo and everyone,” she shared along with a photo.

@capt.sandy Look like another career path for Captain Sandy (for a day) in the world of esthetics at her partners business SKIN BY LEAH. She is loving on her girlfrend of 4 years making her skin glow. Two of their favorite treatements are Hydrafacial and Geneo. @leahraeshafer @dailymail @bravotv @belowdeckmed_ ♬ All Along – Leah Shafer

“It means so much that you all support our love and relationship and recognize the hard work that is put into our career paths,” Shafer continued. “I’ve been in the beauty industry for 25 years and still perfecting my skills and craft as well as pursuing my music @leahrae_music. I’m a single mother raising a beautiful teen daughter. Sandy is rocking the speaking industry and launched her new book ‘Be the Calm or Be The Storm’ leadership lessons and more. We both want the best for each other and want to continue to use our God-given passions and gifts to help others.”

Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer said it was love at first sight

Yawn and Shafer have been together for about four years. Showbiz Cheat Sheet broke the story that the couple had found love and Yawn and Shafer reflected on their relationship in 2021.

They revealed it was “love at first sight” when they met. “It freaked me out because I’m like, oh, I’ve never done that before, in my lifetime,” Shafer said on Yawn’s YouTube channel. “I knew when she hugged me, that she was the one. You knew, too.”

Shafer was previously married to a man, so finding love with a woman later in life surprised her. But Yawn said her sexuality wasn’t something she gave a lot of thought to. “You know, something that I never really gave a lot of thought to,” Yawn shared. “It’s something that just kind of like I could tell how my heart felt and I just accepted that. I don’t think there was a day where I came to terms, I think it was like a gradual thing. And I think when you’re comfortable in your own skin, you’re just comfortable no matter who you are.”