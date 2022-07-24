Cara Delevingne’s Famous Godmother Gave Her Some Hilarious Advice About Acting

Cara Delevingne is a known face in the fashion and modeling industry. She’s also made a name for herself in the acting world. The 29-year-old has been featured in some big movies like Suicide Squad and Paper Towns. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets also featured Delevingne.

The model’s relationship with her godmother, Joan Collins, is also quite famous. In a recent interview, Delevingne revealed the hilarious advice her godmother gave her about acting.

Cara Delevingne’s rise to fame

Designed by #DiorJoaillerie's Victoire de Castellane, the captivating 'Rose des Vents' and 'Mimirose' collections https://t.co/U6qTzuwP7X are enriched with enchanting new pieces in precious and ornamental stones, as worn by actress and model Cara Delevingne. pic.twitter.com/Sah6BGeisk — Dior (@Dior) August 24, 2020

Delevingne is one of the most successful models of her generation. She has graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle and has walked the runway for some of the world’s most prestigious designers, including Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Burberry.

The philanthropist has also worked with several charities, including the Prince’s Trust, UNICEF, and Cancer Research UK. Delevingne

What sets Delevingne apart from other models is her unique sense of style. The quirky model often sports edgy looks, which has earned her a loyal following among some fashionistas.

Cara’s relationship with her godparents

Joan Collins and Cara Delevingne at a 2014 gala | Dominique Charriau/French Select/Getty Images

Cara’s parents gave her 16 godparents in the event that any of them died. During Watch What Happens Live, Joan Collins explained that Delevingne’s parents are her good friends, so she was chosen as one of the godparents. The 88-year-old admitted she was concerned about Delevingne’s party-loving behaviors in prior interviews.

Delevingne and Collins’s relationship is quite adorable. The paparazzi and fans often spot them out in public together. According to the Daily Mail, Cara enjoyed a night out with sister Poppy Delevingne and Collins in St. Tropez.

Other celebrities have good relationships with their famous godparents. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have had a close godparent relationship ever since Parton became Cyrus’s godmother when she was born. The two have performed together. Parton has even admitted that she helped raise Cyrus during her childhood.

Parton has also been a big supporter of Cyrus throughout her career, even when she was going through her rebellious phase. In an interview with The Tennessean in 2013, Dolly said, “I love Miley Cyrus. I think she’s one of the most talented young girls in the business.”

Cara Delevingne’s family is a big motivation for her success

Cara was born in Hammersmith, London. The supermodel is from a successful, wealthy family that consists of models, politicians, and socialites, among other high-profile individuals.

Her mother, socialite Pandora Delevingne, was a Selfridges personal shopper. In an interview with Vogue, Cara admits that her mother struggled with a heroin addiction at one point. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Pandora also acknowledged that she still struggles with bipolar disorder and depression.

Cara’s father, on the other hand, Charles Delevingne, is a renowned property developer and is known for founding the Harvey White Properties Limited. Charles is also a director of a travel company known as The Ultimate Travel Company.

Cara’s sister, Poppy, is a prevalent model. She represents trendy brands such as Burberry, among others. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword also featured Poppy. Her other sister, Chloe Delevingne, advocates for cervical cancer awareness. However, unlike her sisters, she loves to keep her life private and is not very active on social media.

