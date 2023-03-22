Cara Delevingne Had Her First Hangover at 7 After ‘Nailing Glasses of Champagne’

Cara Delevingne hasn’t had an easy time this past year. The English model publicly faced rumors of addiction and mental health issues when fans noticed some erratic behavior. The London-born actor has since spoken out. She admits to several shocking things, such as drug abuse and even suicidal tendencies, behaviors that concerned friends and family. In a 2023 interview, Delevingne opened up about her past, including when she had her first hangover.

Cara Delevingne spent 2022 in the news for negative reasons

In 2022 that the model made headlines after concerning photos emerged. Vulture reports that the images showed Delevingne without shoes and looking pretty disheveled while walking through a California airport. She appeared unable to control her body movements at certain points and looked very jittery.

Delevingne’s family staged an intervention, with the Daily Mail reporting that they were searching for ways to help. The British supermodel was seen sitting in a car alone, smoking what appeared to be a pipe, and it was the last straw for those who love her.

At the time, a close friend said “We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now, and Cara’s family is involved.” Naturally, her family wanted her to get the help she needed. The same person added that Delevingne “has been burning the candle at both ends of late, and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Cara Delevingne said she started drinking at a young age

The model was born into a prominent family. Speaking to Vogue, she recently opened up a bit about her childhood. “In a way, a lot of people have looked at my childhood or my family and thought, She’s spoiled, there’s nepotism, she grew up extremely privileged, which I did, don’t get me wrong. But life wasn’t all that easy for other reasons,” Delevingne began.

She reveals she began drinking and partying when she was a teenager, adding that was when everything came “plummeting.” But years before, at a family wedding, Delevingne first abused alcohol. “I woke up in my granny’s house in my bedroom with a hangover, in a bridesmaid’s dress. I’d gone around nailing glasses of champagne,” she revealed.

Recalling her earlier years, Delevingne spoke about how she began to depend on substances. “There’s an element of feeling invincible when I’m on drugs,” she shared. “I put myself in danger in those moments because I don’t care about my life.”

Cara Delevingne speaks about her recovery

Just a few months ago that Delevingne was attracting attention for the wrong reasons, so how is she doing now? Following the interview, she seems much better, recently turning heads at the Oscars where she looked much healthier and happier. She is proud to be four months sober after a stint in rehab, and really is working on her well-being after the “wake-up call” she had a few months ago.

“Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff,” she told Vogue. “This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step.”