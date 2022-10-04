What Cardi B Thinks of Bad Bunny as an Artist

Cardi B sees the reason why Bad Bunny is blessed — especially after he took pictures with her cousins. Here’s what the rapper said about her “I Like It” collaborator after her cameo at the World’s Hottest tour.

Cardi B collaborated with Bad Bunny on ‘I Like It’

J Balvin, Cardi B, and Bad Bunny perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards | Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp

Cardi B sometimes features other artists on her well-known releases. For “I Like It,” the rapper collaborated with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Since its debut, this track has earned over 1.4 billion Spotify plays.

“I remember I got a call and they told me that they wanted me to participate in Cardi B’s album,” Bad Bunny said during an interview with Billboard. “They told me the track was a surprise, even for her. The producers were working on it. She didn’t know that track was being made.”

Since his “I Like It” collaboration, Bad Bunny became one of the world’s most popular artists. He released Un Verano Sin Ti, enjoying 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and headlined Philadelphia’s Made in America music festival, also earning praise from other chart-topping musicians.

Cardi B called Bad Bunny ‘cool and humble’

These artists spend time together outside of music. Cardi B said the “Titi Me Pregunto” artist even spent time with her family.

“Bad bunny sooo cool and humble,” the rapper tweeted. “He took pics and made maaa videos with my cousins and was makin’ sure everyone at his party had a good time. Only saying it because I don’t see a lot of artist do this. He is blessed but I see the reason.”

Cardi B ended her tweet with bunny and heart emojis. Since it was posted, this tweet has earned over 130 thousand likes. One fan account shared an interview of Bad Bunny thanking Cardi B for her support.

This isn’t the only recent interaction between Bad Bunny and Cardi B, as the two appeared onstage for the final night of the “World’s Hottest” tour. The “WAP” artist performed “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” at SoFi Stadium.

“I was just at this stadium for the Super Bowl not long ago. There’s more people here today at Bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl!… Literally artist goal!!!!!” she later tweeted.

Bad Bunny featured Chencho Corleone, Tony Dize, The Marías, and others on ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny collaborated with other artists for Un Verano Sin Ti, including Chencho Corleone for “Me Porto Bonito.” Maria Zardoya of The Marías sometimes appears onstage to sing “Otro Atardecer.” Jhay Cortez was added to “Tarot,” while Bomba Estéreo appeared on “Ojitos Lindos.”

There’s no word regarding when, or if, Cardi B and Bad Bunny will reunite for another song. In the meantime, music by both artists is available on major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Cardi B and Surprise Guest ‘Uncle Bernie’ Talk Nails and Current Events During an Instagram Live