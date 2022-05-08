Cardi B Calls Billie Eilish Her ‘F***** Baby’ After a Viral Met Gala Moment

Billie Eilish and Cardi B had some nonexistent beef at a 2022 Met Gala afterparty, as seen in a video clip posted to social media. As a result, Cardi B took to Twitter, confirming the two are friends and everything was “drama-free.”

Billie Eilish and Cardi B attended the 2022 Met Gala

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Some musicians and celebrities flocked to the 2022 Met Gala, showcasing their interpretations of “Gilded Glamor.” That includes the Happier Than Ever artist, Eilish, who appeared in custom, “eco-friendly” Gucci.

Cardi B also attended the event dressed in custom gold Atelier Versace. Although there were rumors of drama between these performers, Cardi B quickly squashed all rumors with a Twitter post.

Billie Eilish appeared saying ‘so weird’ at a Met Gala afterparty

Several celebrities headed to The Standard in New York City for a Met Gala afterparty. Cardi B gave a speech, surrounded by fans with phones. One attendee even captured Eilish mouthing the words “so weird,” which some interpreted to be about the rapper. Shortly after, Cardi B took to social media, confirming there was no beef between the artists.

“I hate the internet because one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” Cardi B captioned the tweet. “Two, ‘Ocean Eyes’ is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f*****’ baby. Yesterday from the Met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

The tweet earned several thousand likes from fans. Cardi B also posted a voice message from Eilish, in which Eilish commented on the video clip and the real reason she said “so weird.”

“Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that. I was f****** calling the people around you weird because everyone was f***ing coming around shoving their phones into your a**,” Eilish said. “I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!'”

It’s unclear how often these artists actually see each other outside of events. Both attended and performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish and Cardi B are known for releasing original music

In 2022, Eilish returned to the Grammy Awards, performing “Happier Than Ever” alongside her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS. The song Cardi B mentioned, “Ocean Eyes,” is one of Eilish’s earliest hits — which some consider the beginning of her music stardom.

Since then, she released When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, collaborated with Justin Bieber, earned several awards and nominations, and befriended celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B.

As one of music industry’s best-known rappers, Cardi B released songs “I Like It,” “South of the Border,” “Shake It,” and “WAP,” receiving millions of Spotify streams in the process. She also earned several Grammy nominations — she won a Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category for Invasion of Privacy.

