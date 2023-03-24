What Did Cardi B Get Sentenced to Community Service For and How Many Hours Did She Get?

From top charts to McDonald’s specials, Cardi B is everywhere. Over the past few years, her fans and followers have enjoyed watching her family with Offset grow. Although the Invasion of Privacy star is seemingly crushing motherhood and the rap game, even Cardi B occasionally finds herself in trouble. Take a closer look at how Cardi B’s community service sentence and what the award-winning artist had to say about it.

The story behind Cardi B’s community service sentence

Community service today till 4pm …..Just cause you famous it don’t mean your special …OBEY THE LAW! pic.twitter.com/ZapCsPcqYs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 27, 2023

Cardi B’s journey with the law began back in 2018. TMZ reported all the details behind the event that led to the legal trouble.

As the story went, Jade and Baddie G, twin sisters and bartenders at Angels Strip Club, were at the center of the drama. Cardi B believed Jade had slept with Offset and, apparently, was threatening Jade and her sister for months.

Things took a turn on Aug. 15, 2018. Allegedly, Jade caught wind that Cardi B was targeting her for an attack, and low and behold, later that day, an attack did happen. As TMZ shared, “Jade says five people associated with Cardi viciously attacked her, grabbing her hair, punching her, and hitting her with an ashtray, causing serious damage.”

Another incident took place just a few weeks later, on Aug. 29, and this time it directly involved the rap star Cardi B. From bottles to chairs, it seemed like a lot was thrown.

Both encounters resulted in serious injuries, and it didn’t take Jade and Baddie G to lawyer up. Cardi B was booked and charged a few months after the drama went down.

How many hours of community service was Cardi B sentenced to?

Cardi B has taken a plea deal for 2018 strip club beatdown case, which includes 15 days of community service:



“Part of growing up & maturing is being accountable for your actions.. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I’m not afraid to face and own up to,” she tells TMZ. pic.twitter.com/nYWPCmZK0v — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2022

Four years after the showdown, it was time for the case to go to court. However, right before jury selection was slated to start, the A-list celebrity accepted a plea deal.

TMZ‘s coverage included everything from Cardi B’s all-white look to the details behind her sentencing. “Cardi agreed to plead guilty to 3rd-degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, and her punishment is 15 days of community service.”

Her 15 days of community service probably don’t seem bad, considering the star could have been facing jail time.

What Cardi B shared about her experience

Cardi B claims says “community service has been the best thing that has happened to me.” She even compared her court-mandated activities to something almost “like a spiritual journey.” https://t.co/2CetWVoNa5 — Blavity (@Blavity) March 7, 2023

Per usual, Cardi B has been keeping her followers and fans updated throughout the process and journey. On Feb. 27, she candidly Tweeted, “Community service today till 4pm …..Just cause you famous it don’t mean your special …OBEY THE LAW!”

Her hot looks and wise Tweets haven’t been the only thing the star has shared about her experience. When speaking to TMZ, Cardi B stated, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court | Pool / Pool

Cardi B’s willingness to take accountability was evident in this Tweet when the music star wrote, “My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime ‘I only have myself to blame.'”

Nevertheless, Cardi B seems to be making the best of the situation. Blavity reported that Cardi B described her community service sentencing as “the best thing” that has happened to her. She even called it “a spiritual journey.”