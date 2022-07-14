Cardi B Recorded Her Song ‘Hot S***’ Before She Recorded ‘WAP’

Cardi B has been hard at work since the release of her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. In this decade, she’s released singles including No. 1 hits “WAP” and “Up.” And though she released her single “Hot S***” in 2022, it actually was recorded in the last decade.

Cardi B | Leon Bennett/WireImage

Cardi B released ‘WAP’ in 2020

The pressure has been on Cardi to deliver hits since her smash debut LP was released in 2018. In 2020, she notched another No. 1 hit single with “WAP,” her collab with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In 2021, Cardi earned another No. 1 with her single “Up.” Both songs are presumably from her upcoming sophomore album, which has been in the works for years.

Cardi returned in 2022 with “Hot S***”, a collab with Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Cardi recorded ‘Hot S***’ before ‘WAP’

Even though “Hot S***” was released two years after “WAP,” the song came about before the raunchy anthem. Cardi explained in a 2022 interview with Apple Music that she’d actually first recorded “Hot S***” back in 2019, before she even recorded “WAP.”

“People always loved this record, but I always felt like it needed a male feature,” she explained, saying she felt the song needed a male presence. “I did not know which male artist to put on this record because this has a certain type of beat that I feel like only certain artists could freak it.”

Eventually, Cardi recruited both Kanye West and Lil Durk for the track. Cardi revealed that Kanye sent her his verse earlier this year when he was making headlines for his outlandish public behavior.

“Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on,” she said. “I like how his verse, it’s personal, but it’s not that personal.”

“I’m so happy that he gave me this verse,” she continued. “And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real … the him.”

Cardi is preparing to release her album

Cardi has been talking publicly about her album for years, especially after the success of “WAP” and “Up.” It appears that her sophomore LP is on the horizon. But the Bronx-bred rapper is taking it day by day, and insists the album will come when it’s ready.

“Right after this record, I have another one that is different from this record,” she revealed of her plans. “And right after that, I really just want to put that album together. I’m just trying to put all my plans together and everything together.”

“I’ve been preparing myself for a festival and I haven’t performed in a crowd since 2019,” she continued. “And my body’s definitely changed. I’m finna be 30, and I just had a really big baby. Just even my body, the way that I program, I’m a little bit different now. So right now I’m trying to break my shell with everything. Even now, I’m really nervous. I haven’t put out a single since ‘Up.’ I’m ready to go on beast mode. I’m ready for it.”

