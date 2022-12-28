Caroline Polachek Album, ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You,’ New Release Date

Caroline Polachek welcomes fans to her island with her recently released single. The “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” artist confirmed Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, will premiere in February. Here’s what we know about this album and its scheduled release date.

Caroline Polachek is back with new music (and a new album) in 2023

Caroline Polachek performs live on stage during Primavera Sound Festival | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

She’s the artist behind “Door,” “Pang,” and “Hit Me Where It Hurts.” Formerly of Chairlift, Polachek released her first full-length album, Pang, in 2019.

Songs like “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” earned recognition on social media, with the artist later partnering with Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens for Crash’s “New Shapes.”

In 2022, the singer-songwriter also confirmed her full-length album is in the works. That’s the production titled Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, scheduled for a February 2023 digital release.

The same day she released “Welcome to My Island,” Polachek confirmed her new album’s premiere date. The highly anticipated collection, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, is due Valentine’s Day — Feb. 14, 2023.

The physical LP vinyl and CD copies of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, will be available two months later — on April 14. The pre-order has already begun on Polachek’s website. However, the tracklist has not been revealed yet.

Caroline Polachek released ‘Welcome to my Island’ off ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’

Polachek already previewed Desire, I Want to Turn Into You tracks, the first one which being “Bunny Is a Rider.” She debuted “Billions” and “Long Road Home” in 2022, later dropping “Sunset” — the song she performed along Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour. In December 2022, this artist released “Welcome To My Island” from the upcoming release.

“This song was a puzzle, it went through a million versions to arrive at maximum brat mode,” Polachek wrote. “To be the worthy soundtrack for an epic walk of shame, where you have mascara all over your face as the sun is coming up and you own the fucking world and haven’t yet discovered you’ve lost your house keys.”

In the same post, Polachek elaborated on the third chorus’ guitar solo, which she played for the track. The singer joked that she still can’t play the instrument, adding that “Welcome to My Island” is a song for “the headless angels.”

This track even references the 2023 album, with Polachek singing, “Desire (ha-ha-ha-ha) I wanna turn into you / Desire (ha-ha-ha-ha) I wanna turn into you / Blue, ooh (ha-ha-ha-ha) The ocean blue / Blue, ooh (ha-ha-ha-ha) / The ocean blue (ooh-ooh).”

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You premieres Feb. 14, 2023. Until then, already-released music by Polachek is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.