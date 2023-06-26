Carrie Bradshaw's bedroom has a completely different feel in the reboot of 'Sex and the City,' and it is all because of a little, hidden bookcase.

Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment is iconic. The spacious studio has been an object of envy and debate since the premiere of Sex and the City. The apartment, both its exterior, and interior, is so heavily intertwined with the show’s storyline that ardent fans can remember every detail of the unit. When And Just Like That… premiered in 2021, Carrie was living elsewhere. Eventually, she found her way home, but one detail of the beloved apartment has changed, and fans absolutely hate it. Carrie Bradshaw’s bedroom feels different.

Carrie Bradshaw’s classic studio felt open and airy in ‘Sex and the City’

Manhattan real estate isn’t known for its spaciousness. A space shortage, soaring rent prices, and the city’s popularity mean square footage doesn’t come cheap. Carrie spent the entirety of Sex and the City in a walk-up brownstone studio, first as a lucky renter and then as an owner.

Carrie’s studio was special, though. A bedroom nook, a massive closet, and a bathroom with two doors made the apartment feel open and large. While she might have considered the apartment she and Mr. Big never lived in her personal “nirvana,” Carrie’s original pad would be heaven to most New Yorkers. Carrie’s bed was a focal point of the space. The bed was originally positioned in the middle of the room and looked like a comfortable queen, with cozy bedding. Plenty of natural light slipped through a window, making the space airy. Carrie Bradshaw’s bedroom was to be envied in the original series.

There is nothing envious about Carrie’s ‘And Just Like That…’ sleeping arrangements

Carrie returned to her original home following Mr. Big’s death, but the apartment looks and feels markedly different than it once did. The bed has been a point of discussion among fans. Several viewers have noted that Carrie’s bed in the reboot now appears to be a double instead of a queen. While it’s positioning in the room is similar to how it was in the original series, subtle changes were made, and it feels very wrong. In fact, the entire apartment feels just different enough to be noticeable but not so different that it is easy to pinpoint why.

Carrie Bradshaw in her apartment | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The room’s general positioning feels lopsided, causing the entire area to look closed off. A smaller bed shouldn’t make the room feel smaller, so what changed exactly? After a careful rewatch, we know what is different. Carrie Bradshaw’s bed was pulled away from the bedroom wall in the original series. A bookcase was placed between the bed frame and the wall to create a hidden headboard and to give the bed a more open feeling. The extra space pulled the bed away from the awkward indent and kept the occupants heads away from the shelving on the wall. Overall, the bed’s original placement opened the room and eliminated the feeling of the “nook” Carrie’s bed now sits in. It’s amazing how a little shift in furniture placement can change everything.