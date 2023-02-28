Why Carrie Underwood’s Birthday Cake For Son Isaiah Has People Disappointed

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, certainly have a reason to celebrate. Their eldest son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, recently celebrated his eighth birthday. The American Idol alum was quick to share the special occasion with her millions of fans. However, some of the country music star’s followers seem to think that the birthday cake that Underwood purchased for her son left something to be desired. But just why were some fans disappointed by the festive dessert?

Carrie Underwood | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood shared a photo of her son Isaiah’s birthday cake to Instagram

Recently, Underwood took to her Instagram page to share a snippet of Isaiah’s birthday celebration. “Isaish wanted a @dudeperfect cake and taco night for his birthday!” the “Before He Cheats” singer captioned the photo. “I can’t believe he’s 8! Where does the time go? Thanks, @iveycakestore, for another delicious creation.” Plenty of Underwood’s fans liked the photo and sent the singer’s oldest son well wishes for his birthday. However, there were some people that seemed let down by the very cake that Underwood praised.

Isaiah wanted a @DudePerfect cake and taco night for his birthday! I can’t believe he is 8! Where does the time go? Thanks @iveycakestore for another delicious creation! pic.twitter.com/eyf6HjdEmc — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 28, 2023

“Where’s the hockey puck?” one Instagram user questioned. “No hockey??? Haha ❤️” another person penned. “I don’t see any hockey references anywhere,” yet another one of Underwood’s followers wrote about the cake in question. “Surely he’ll play hockey, the greatest sport for youth ever created.” It seems like some fans felt that Underwood should have ensured that her son’s birthday cake included some connection to hockey in addition to the represented basketball, baseball, soccer, and football.

The singer’s husband, Mike Fisher, was a professional hockey player

It seems that some of Underwood’s fans are hoping that her son will follow in his father’s footsteps. After all, the “All American Girl” singer’s husband, Mike, played professional hockey for 20 years. Best known for playing for both the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators, Mike retired from the NHL in 2018 when Isaiah was just three. But while Underwood’s husband no longer plays hockey professionally, the sport is still important to the Canadian. Now, it seems like fans are expecting Mike to pass his love for hockey down to his children.

Why Underwood won’t show her kids’ faces on social media

While some people may have been disappointed by Isaiah’s cake, we reckon the mom of two knew what would make her son happy. But why did Underwood choose to post a picture of Isaiah’s cake for his birthday shoutout in lieu of a photo of him? The Grammy-winning artist has been candid about her decision to give her sons a mostly private life. This means that neither she nor Mike will show their kids faces on social media.

Despite the fact that Underwood and her husband are both public figures, they are trying to shield their celebrity status from their kids as much as possible. And while Isaiah has started to realize that what his mom does for a living isn’t the status quo, and least his parents are doing everything possible to give him privacy and a normal childhood.