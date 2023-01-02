Carrie Underwood Convinced Axl Rose to Sing With Her at Stagecoach by Being Really Honest

In April 2022, Carrie Underwood headlined Stagecoach Festival. During her Stagecoach performance, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose appeared with her. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Underwood revealed how she convinced Rose to perform with her.

How Carrie Underwood convinced Axl Rose to join her on stage

In October 2022, Underwood was interviewed by Rolling Stone about her album Denim & Rhinestones and other highlights from her career.

During the interview, Underwood revealed that performing with Rose “was many years in the making.”

“It was many years in the making. I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least. I had asked before if he would ever come sing, or if I could come to him somewhere. We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened but for various reasons it wasn’t the right time,” Underwood told Rolling Stone.

The country singer then shared that her honesty about why she wanted to perform with Rose convinced him to perform with her.

“But [for Stagecoach] I asked. I sent him an email and said, ‘We’re so close to you,’ and explained the why and what he meant to me. The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’ So I told him all that…and he came!” Underwood shared.

She continued, “We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly. It was easy for all of us to be around each other. Hopefully, he had a good time.”

Carrie Underwood takes live performances seriously

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Underwood admitted that she takes live performances so seriously that she loses “respect” for artists who can’t live up to expectations.

“I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating. I’d lose respect for them,” Underwood explained.

She continued, “Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’ That stuff is important to me.”

The country singer will return to Las Vegas in 2023

Underwood released her Denim & Rhinestones in June 2022. After releasing the album, the singer took a break from her Las Vegas residency to tour Denim & Rhinestones.

In 2023, Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency will resume.

“What I love about Vegas is you’re in one place, but everybody is from everywhere. It’s a mishmash of people from all over the place. It’s cool to look out at the audience and think about that,” Underwood told Rolling Stone.