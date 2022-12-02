Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Think Her Husband Would Be a Fan of Her Music If They Weren’t Married

Carrie Underwood often keeps her marriage to ex-NHL player Mike Fisher on the private side. Behind closed doors, most couples support each other in all they do, and celebrities are no exception. Even when they don’t understand each other’s work, they tend to at least try and listen when the other person has concerns or asks for an opinion.

(L-R) Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During a recent interview, Underwood opened up a bit about her relationship with Fisher. So, what did the singer have to say? Well, apparently, Underwood doesn’t think that her husband would be a fan of her music if they weren’t married.

Underwood and Fisher’s relationship

While the American country singer may keep her private life to herself, one thing is for sure – she and Fisher only have eyes for each other. According to Us Weekly, the two have been together since 2008, and they tied the knot just two years later.

More than a decade later, the American Idol winner and her husband are still going strong, and a source close to them says that “Carrie and Mike have a great life and a very strong marriage – one that their friends envy. They are completely committed to each other and in it for the long run.”

The couple are parents to two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, and their happiness couldn’t be more evident. Says Underwood of her husband, “He’s such a great dad, and he’s so supportive of what I do, and I’m supportive of him, and we just love our little family.”

Underwood doesn’t think that Fisher would be a fan of her music if they weren’t married

There is no doubt that Underwood’s career has been on fire ever since American Idol. Even so, the country crooner doesn’t think that her husband would be a fan if they weren’t together. It was in a recent interview with E.T. Canada promoting her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, that she opened up, explaining how she doesn’t go to Fisher for music advice.

Country Music Family reports that she also said that they have very different tastes in what they like. Underwood revealed in the interview that “He’s my husband. And there’s stuff that, like, I don’t think he heard until I was done.” She went on to add that “I don’t know if he would be a Carrie Underwood fan if he was not married to me.”

That certainly doesn’t mean that he doesn’t support his wife, and she seems to know it! Underwood also explained that her husband doesn’t come to her for hockey advice, either, saying, “He’s not going to come to me like, ‘Hey, man, I had a terrible game, what do I do in the next game?’ You know what I mean? I’d be like, ‘Oh, no, you look good out on the ice; looks fine to me!'”

Carrie Underwood just released her ninth studio album

The new album is Underwood’s ninth, and it was released on June 9th, 2022. Fans went wild over its release, and according to the singer, Denim & Rhinestones is actually an era. According to Outsider, she explained what this means:

“I love to fully immerse myself in the eras that I get to create and the songs that I get to make. And I feel like I’m just living, I’m just living in this beautiful world in denim and rhinestones and it just makes me happy.”

The album contains 12 tracks, including “Velvet Heartbreak” and “Pink Champagne,” and we can only imagine that Fisher must be as proud as can be of all that his hardworking, talented wife has accomplished.

