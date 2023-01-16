Carrie Underwood Says She Feels ‘Guilty’ When Other People Watch Her Kids: ‘Accepting Help Is Hard For Me’

Carrie Underwood wears many hats. The American Idol winner is best known as a singer and a songwriter, but she’s also a mom. Together with her husband, Mike Fisher, the “Before He Cheats” singer has two kids. Her eldest son, Isaiah, was born back in 2015. A few years later, the family expanded to four when they welcomed their second son, Jacob. Underwood has been candid about how much she enjoys being a mother, but, like anyone else, the Grammy winner sometimes finds it challenging.

Carrie Underwood took one of her kids on tour with her

Thanks to her celebrity status, Underwood leads a pretty busy lifestyle. Performances and touring are pretty par for the course for the country singer. This means that she and her family are on the road quite a bit. The “All American Girl” singer admits that she occasionally feels guilty that her kids get swept up in her hectic lifestyle. Though she’s got an impressive net worth, she assures her fans that her lifestyle isn’t always as alluring as it may seem.

The ‘American Idol’ winner has a hard time accepting help with raising her kids

“Accepting help is hard for me, but I’m learning,” Underwood told Redbook mag about mothering her firstborn son back in 2016. “Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son’s life: We live on a bus, and we’re in a hotel room, and sometimes we’re in the middle of nowhere and it’s not so great. It’s not all glamorous.”

Underwood and her husband are fortunate that they do have additional assistance with their kids. The famous couple employs a nanny to help them, especially when their schedules are jam-packed. However, Underwood admits that she feels guilty utilizing her nanny in certain situations. “We have a nanny who helps out, especially when we’re on the road,” the songwriter admitted. “But I’d feel guilty asking someone to watch him at home while I run to the grocery store.”

Underwood worried about how she and her husband would adjust to parenthood the first time she was pregnant

Of course, things shifted even more for Underwood and Fisher when they welcomed their second son. However, like most parents, they eventually adjusted to their new normal. And worrying about how their lives would shift certainly wasn’t a new feeling for Underwood. In the aforementioned interview, the singer admitted that, before becoming a mom, she wondered how motherhood would fold into her very hectic lifestyle. Ultimately, the songwriter had to rely on her faith to allay some of her fears.

“You make it work,” Underwood shared about figuring parenting out. “When I was pregnant, I thought, ‘How am I going to go on the road? How am I going to keep doing my job?’ I had to just give it to God and stop worrying about it. Sure enough, we figured it out.”