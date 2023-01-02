Carrie Underwood Finds Songwriting Inspiration in an Everyday Activity

Carrie Underwood is one of the most popular singer-songwriters in country music. The singer recently released her ninth studio album and has won multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Underwood revealed where she finds her inspiration for new songs.

Carrie Underwood | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood comes up with song ideas ‘in the shower’

In June 2022, Underwood was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight about her songwriting and her album Denim & Rhinestones.

During the interview, Underwood revealed a lot of her song ideas occur while she is “in the shower.”

“I feel like I think a lot when I’m in the shower — just ’cause what else are you doing when you’re, like, washing your hair? — so I feel like I’ve had ideas spark [there],” Underwood said. “I have to stop what I’m doing and grab my phone while it’s wet and type something out.”

The singer shared she has also been inspired to write music after waking up.

“I feel like you get ideas everywhere. I’ve woken up before and been like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to write that down.’ Or I’ve done the opposite, and I’ve been like, ‘I’ll remember that,’ then I totally don’t remember and I’m sad that I didn’t wake up in my bed and write it down,” Underwood told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been inspired seeing things that my kids do or say.”

Carrie Underwood released a new album called ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

In June 2022, Underwood released her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones. Speaking with Rolling Stone about the album, Underwood shared how she landed on the album’s sound.

“You never know with me. As an artist, it used to bug me that I didn’t feel like I had a lane. Then one day I realized that’s not a hindrance, that’s an asset. Let’s roll with it and use that. When we started making the album, David did say, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I want to have fun,’” Underwood told Rolling Stone.

The singer continued, “That was where I was at in my world. I wanted to have a good time and sing songs that made me happy and have a blast when I’m onstage. We’ve done so much in the past, with my dramatic phases and different feels of what life is like. I wanted [this album] to be lighter and happier.”

The singer was ‘nervous’ to release a new album

In 2021, Underwood released a gospel album called My Savior. She went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards for the album.

Denim & Rhinestones marked Underwood’s return to her signature country sound. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the album’s release, Underwood shared that she was “nervous” to release it.

“I’m excited, a little bit nervous,” Underwood told Entertainment Tonight. “When you’re working on something and you haven’t shown it all to the world yet and then it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s time! I hope they like it.’ That’s kind of where I’m at right now, but I’m really excited. I love having new music.”