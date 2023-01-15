Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working

Carrie Underwood has been married to former NHL player Mike Fisher since 2010. Together, the couple has two songs. While Underwood and Fisher have very different career paths, Fisher respects Underwood’s needs when she is working on music.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Mike Fisher stays ‘out of’ Carrie Underwood’s ‘way’ when she is working

Fisher played in the NHL from 1999 until 2018. In 2014, Underwood and Fisher were interviewed by Us Weekly about their relationship.

“She’s actually real busy doing a lot of writing and stuff. I’ve been just kind of hanging out, just kind of being home and enjoying that,” Fisher said. “I stay out of her way. I go golfing or go fishing or something.”

Underwood added, “He stays away. That whole creative process is such a weird thing, and I’ve talked to other people in the music business and friends and what they do and we all kind of have our own ‘isms. I go in and I’m like caffeinated. I get jacked up on caffeine and then I come home and crash.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher complement each other

In an interview on Today’s Country Radio on Apple Music Country, Underwood revealed that while she is quite introverted, her husband is extroverted.

“I don’t want to go to restaurants, I don’t want to travel. I don’t want to go anywhere,” Underwood said. “I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house.”

She added, “I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that.”

While Underwood is perfectly content staying “at home,” Fisher is the opposite.

“He’s got a million friends and we’re always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out,” the singer said on Today’s Country Radio. “I’m like, ‘We don’t need to go out all the time,’ so I pull him back a little bit. And then he’s like, ‘We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?’”

Carrie Underwood frequently travels for her career

When not making music for new albums, Underwood is on the road touring. Following the release of her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones in 2022, Underwood launched a tour for the album. The singer also headlined the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in California in 2022.

“With Stagecoach, you see how other genres treat Coachella and how it’s this big event, a once-in-a-lifetime event. People will say, ‘I was at Coachella and this amazing moment happened.’ It’s a cultural event, and I was wondering why we don’t treat Stagecoach a little more like that,” Underwood explained in an interview with Billboard.

She continued, “So that was my mission. I wanted to make it where people felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, I saw her there and it was incredible.’ And we’ve all been cooped up for a little while, right? So I wanted to make sure it felt like a party.”

In 2023, Underwood is expected to resume her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.