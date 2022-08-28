Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are two of the most famous American Idol winners. Both went on to launch long and successful careers in country music and beyond after getting their start in the singing competition. Of course, their similar paths to success have led many people to believe there’s a long-running feud between Clarkson and Underwood. How true are those rumors? Find out if Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are friends, enemies, or somewhere in between.

Rumors of a feud between Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson have circulated for years

Clarkson became the first person to win American Idol in 2002. Then, a few years later, Underwood won American Idol Season 4. At the time, judge Simon Cowell predicted that Underwood could become the “most successful” winner. Both singers went on to have lucrative careers in country music, having released multiple albums each. Additionally, they have made themselves known for their other work, such as Clarkson’s coaching position on The Voice and Underwood’s Sunday Night Football theme song performances.

Yes, Clarkson and Underwood are both successful in their own ways. And yet, rumors of a rivalry have gone around for almost two decades. Some alleged sources have spoken of jealousy between the country singers. As CinemaBlend reported, the rumors recently flared up again as Clarkson and Underwood released new albums a day apart from each other.

Clarkson and Underwood have never publicly stated that they were feuding. On the contrary, they’ve done their best to keep the rumors at bay.

Are Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson friends?

Whatever, girl, I voted for you! ?



But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women's success without pitting them against each other…

Just my thoughts…anyway…

Love ya'! Hope you're well! https://t.co/aOaqjlfDry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2018

Clarkson and Underwood both attended the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2018. They shared space on the red carpet and apparently decided to end the rumors once and for all with a string of friendly photos. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson revealed that she and Underwood didn’t “know each other well enough,” so they weren’t exactly close friends at the time. However, she also made it clear that they weren’t enemies, either.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other. So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place,'” Clarkson admitted. “And people always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.’ So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind.”

Underwood has disputed the feud rumors, as well. That same year, Clarkson tweeted about a media outlet’s poll that asked if she or Underwood were more successful. The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker said she and Underwood were “both winning in life and pretty blessed.” Then, Underwood responded to send well wishes to Clarkson.

“But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other … Just my thoughts … anyway … Love ya! Hope you’re well!” she wrote.

Have Underwood and Clarkson ever collaborated?

Since we know Clarkson and Underwood are on friendly terms, many fans would love to see the singers collaborate on music. Unfortunately, they haven’t released anything together yet. However, Clarkson did sing a “Kellyoke” version of Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In 2020, Underwood also appeared as a virtual guest on Clarkson’s talk show.

Who knows? Maybe someday Clarkson and Underwood will break the internet with an amazing pop-country anthem. Until then, it’s nice to know the American Idol alumnae have no bad blood between them.

